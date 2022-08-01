220802-sports-adams01

Jamal Adams works out with his injured left hand Monday. The Seattle Seahawks held fall camp Monday at the VMAC in Renton. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

RENTON — His left hand wrapped in a hard cast, Jamal Adams was back on the practice field Monday, working alongside fellow safety Quandre Diggs with the Seahawks’ first-team defense for much of the afternoon.

And it was as if Adams never wanted to leave.