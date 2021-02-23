Round 1 goes to Arizona State.
Following the 97-64 defeat Tuesday, which was decided in the first half, the Huskies get a chance for payback on Thursday when they face the Sun Devils in a rematch at Desert Financial Arena.
Before then, the Washington men’s basketball team will surely spend the next 48 hours in Tempe, Ariz. making alterations to a punchless defense that bore little resemblance to the suffocating unit that had allowed an average of just 65.2 points in the previous five games.
For context, the Huskies held California to just 51 points in their last outing for a rare blowout victory.
However, Arizona State nearly matched that total by halftime while building a 20-point lead and never slowed down in the second half.
Jamal Bey, who scored 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting and connected on all three of his three-point attempts, and Marcus Tsohonis (16 points) were the only bright spots for Washington (5-18, 4-14 Pac-12).
No other Husky scored in double-digits. UW finished with its second-fewest points of the season while allowing the most points of the season.
Meanwhile, Sun Devils star guard Remy Martin, who was averaging 24.9 points in the previous seven games, had 26 points, six assists and four rebounds. Kimani Lawrence added 22 points and 12 rebounds for ASU (8-11, 5-8).
On paper, Washington appeared to match up well with a short-handed Arizona State team that was missing injured starters Josh Christopher and Marcus Bagley.
Both teams are relatively thin on the front line and rely heavily on guard-oriented lineups.
However, the Huskies were able to hang with the Sun Devils for about 14 minutes until their defense fell apart.
Washington trailed 30-25 with 6:13 left in the first half before Arizona State went on a 19-4 run to take a 49-29 lead into the break.
Things didn’t get any better for UW, which converted just one of its first 11 shots in the second half and fell behind 68-31 with 14:39 left.
Washington coach Mike Hopkins emptied the bench and played reserves in the second half, and the Huskies trailed by as much as 39 points and never got closer than 30.
Heading into the game Tuesday, Hopkins noted the challenges of playing a team in consecutive games.
“It’s just a chess match,” he said. “It’s one of the things that I love about when you watch the NBA, they might play a team two times in a row in a week. You kind of see the adjustments that are made.
“It’s a chess game back and forth. I think it’s going to be a real interesting opportunity, but something that’s new. It’s almost like when we played in the NIT and they changed the three-point line. It’s just something new. It’s going to be really cool I think.”