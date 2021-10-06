LEAVENWORTH — Midway through the fall season, the Wenatchee Panthers cross country team has exceeded expectations, head coach Steve Roche said after practice Tuesday.
The Panthers, coming off another supreme performance this past weekend at the Ski Hill in Leavenworth, have won three meets so far this season as a team and are among the top programs in 4A.
“(Leavenworth) felt good,” Roche said. “It was in our community, a lot of schools in the Big 9 and region competed in that race and it’s a really challenging course with a lot of hills. We tried to emphasize hills last week in practice and it showed on Saturday. They were passing kids while running up the hill, or were in the front of the group. I was proud of both the guys and girls.”
Seniors Ian Eifert (15:40.5), Liam Newman (15:53.9) and Gabe Velazquez (15:57.4) finished second, third and fourth in the boys’ 2.8 mile and sophomores Haley Loewen (18:51.4) and Amara Berry (19:10.4) took first and third place in the girls’ 2.8 mile. Cascade freshman Caroline Menna edged Berry by four seconds to nab second.
“They’ve all been running really strong,” Roche said. “I think Haley ran the best race I’ve seen her run in high school. And our senior boys are killing it right now. Lars, Ian, Liam and Gabe have all been on varsity since they were freshmen and they’ve really been putting in work. They bring incredible intensity to practice every day and it’s been fun to watch.”
The Panthers compete in the Richland Invite this Saturday, in what should be a fairly competitive meet against some of the top runners in the state.
“Kamiakin has two of the top guys in the state,” Roche said. “They might go one-two, I mean they are blow the doors off good. There are also some girls that will push our team. It’s a fast course, but we’re excited.”
