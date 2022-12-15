221004-sports-uwfotball01 (copy)

Beginning in 2024, the University of Washington and UCLA will no longer be conference rivals in athletics.

 Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times

LOS ANGELES — After months of haggling over UCLA's end-around move to join the Big Ten Conference, the University of California regents are stepping aside and allowing the departure to proceed as planned.

The regents voted during a meeting Wednesday at UCLA to allow the Bruins to join the Big Ten provided they take measures to mitigate travel and address other athlete well-being issues.



©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

