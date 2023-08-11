Rob McManus steeplechase run for MSU

Cashmere's Rob McManus leaps onto the water jump with the pit below while running for Montana State University in the 3,000-meter steeplechase event at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas on June 7-10, 2023. He placed 16th out of 24 in the prelims. He was one of three teammates to qualify.

AUSTIN, Texas — One way or another, when you run steeplechase, you’re guaranteed to get wet.

No other track and field event has the unique privilege of an attached water hazard, and for many of us, it’s not the first, second, or third event that sits front of mind when we think of track — it might not even be the last.

