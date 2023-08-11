AUSTIN, Texas — One way or another, when you run steeplechase, you’re guaranteed to get wet.
No other track and field event has the unique privilege of an attached water hazard, and for many of us, it’s not the first, second, or third event that sits front of mind when we think of track — it might not even be the last.
The same could be said for Rob McManus, a Cashmere native who runs for Montana State University (MSU) on scholarship and became just one of 12 who qualified for the NCAA national track and field championship after placing sixth in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase quarterfinals held in Sacramento on May 24-27.
“It’s not an event everyone is familiar with outside the college and pro setting,” McManus said. “My familiarity with steeple was nonexistent until later in high school.”
He and two other teammates qualified for the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas on June 7-10, which was a very uncommon occurrence.
During regionals, McManus already knew before he raced his final heat that two of his teammates were headed to nationals. He was proud to qualify for regionals but he also wanted to join his friends.
“I just went for it and hung on to qualify,” he said. “After my race, when I was tired and exhausted, I went to the fence and they said, ‘You made it, we’re all going.’ I was dry heaving but it was fun — very special. I’m lucky to have that experience.”
The steeplechase oddity
Steeplechase is a quirky event, a pseudo-obstacle course on a typical outdoor track. Competitors run 3,000 meters with four fixed barriers and a water jump. After 7 1/2 laps, each runner has hurdled 28 barriers and seven water hazards.
The sport began in the mid-1700s in Ireland as a horse race between town steeples — usually church spires and the tallest visual cue on the horizon. Between destinations, riders learned to negotiate streams, short walls, and other obstacles. Inevitably, humans thought they could do it sans the horse, and the University of Oxford began cobbling together the early makings of what we now know as the steeplechase in the 1860s.
Today’s barriers resemble hurdles only 36 inches high — six inches shorter than the men’s collegiate hurdle height — and 12 feet wide. They’re robust and stout, earning their “barrier” namesake but unlike their hurdle counterparts, they don’t fall over. Runners can clip their toes, scrape a shin, or tumble over if they fail to clear any barrier.
That can be tough to accomplish. The steeplechase threads the needle between middle- and long-distance running — longer than a mile but shorter than two — so in order to compete, athletes must have the endurance of long-distance runners and the fast-twitch acumen of sprinters.
Then there’s jumping. Hurdling recruits some of the same muscle groups used while running — and with each leap — that initial burst and the landing after add to the overall fatigue accrued over nine minutes or less.
“I hurdled some in middle school and wasn’t very good,” McManus said. “It’s a little different when you do it for 3k and the barriers don’t move. You see a lot of guys go down.”
Only some tracks are equipped for the steeplechase. For those that are, the water pit peels off into the track’s inside or outside curve before returning to the main track. These water-filled, two-foot-deep pits slope back to the surface but if a water hazard wasn’t enough, another fixed barrier rests in front of them. Every runner must go through or over the water pit or risk disqualification.
It can be a little chaotic. The group of runners stay fairly close throughout the event and nothing changes when they reach the water jump. Each athlete leaps onto the barrier with one foot and launches forward with the other. With the proximity of other runners and the physical toll of jumping, most don’t clear the water and inevitably get wet.
They must always employ an economy of momentum.
“It’s hard to get a full head of steam — to have enough energy — to get over barriers,” McManus said. “Once you get into the pro level there are guys who hurdle the water hazard at speed and have the momentum to get over. If you jump high you lose momentum.”
McManus’ continuous evolution
It took him a while to get to this point. After graduating from Cashmere in 2021 amidst a disruptive pandemic, the transition to a DI college athlete while studying geographic information systems (GIS) was a sudden shock that put a lot on his plate.
When athletes show up, they don’t always know the events they will compete in. Coaches evaluate and place each athlete in the event they believe they’re most suited, creating an air of uncertainty, at least initially.
McManus would run cross country in the fall, indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring. And with constant traveling, it becomes an all-inclusive lifestyle.
That can take a toll on your body, especially when many of the cross country events he ran in high school are made longer in college.
“My body was in a tough spot,” McManus said. “I needed a heavy reset.”
Slowly, things changed as he began to figure out all the nuances.
“I made a lot of changes in my mindset and routines,” he said. “I’m a little more all-in — prioritizing — and it’s paid off. Looking back, there were downs but a lot of ups.”
One was finding steeplechase. MSU’s director of cross country and track and field, Lyle Weese — who was a steeplechase All-American 20 years previously at the same college — helped coax McManus into giving the event a shot.
“I wasn’t set on it at first,” he said. “But now it has my focus. You won’t find a better college at steeplechase. There’s a lot of available knowledge and I wanted that.”
Nationals and self-critique
It all culminated last June when he and two other teammates competed at nationals. In the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, McManus finished 16th out of 24 in the prelims with a time of 8:47.86. His teammate, Levi Taylor, finished one slot higher. Only the top 12 would advance to the finals. But another teammate, Duncan Hamilton, qualified and finished second overall.
After making it that far, McManus couldn’t help but feel like he should have given it a bit more. But that’s the perennial athletic condition, especially when competing at an elite level. According to an NCAA estimation in 2020, only 1.9% of high school athletes reach DI programs. So the likelihood of most of them being their harshest critic is probably high.
“I never want to feel like I never gave it my all,” McManus said. “It’s hard to end a season on a high note. There are only a few people who find real success at these meets. That’ll motivate us — turn that mindset into something more. You can be happy with achievements but what separates others is wanting more.”
Progression is the carrot that dangles in front of every athlete. So long as they notice improvements — even subtle ones — it can be one of several tools used to weather challenging periods and cultivate breakthroughs.
He’s priming his upcoming junior year along with his teammates by committing to double workouts and weekly running that ranges from 60 miles and peaks at 100. With a focus on recovery, nutrition, and sleep — and a supportive program culture — he’s stacking the deck in his favor, allowing him to take agency over his trajectory.
“We’re more flexible on our team with a smaller roster,” McManus said. “It’s more personal. There’s more trust in each other, in our coach, and him in us.”