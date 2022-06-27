It was the calm after the storm for the Mariners in their return home Monday night against Baltimore, following the tempest that was Sunday’s brawl-filled contest against the Angels in Anaheim, California.
Especially for Seattle’s bats, which barely made a peep as the Mariners were held to just three hits in a desultory 9-2 loss to Baltimore in front of 21,615 at T-Mobile Park in which the Orioles hit five home runs.
“We haven’t had one like this in a while,’’ Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “… We were just really out of this one from the get-go.’’
While Seattle’s offense was just about nonexistent, the O’s were as hot as the Seattle weather, smashing five home runs.
It was the Mariners’ second consecutive loss following a five-game winning streak, dropping them to 34-41 while the Orioles — who went 52-110 a year ago — improved to 35-40.
For a little while, it looked like the Mariners might be in danger of being no-hit by the Orioles for the second straight game at T-Mobile,
The last time Baltimore had been in Seattle, May 5, 2021, John Means threw a no-hitter.
On Monday, Baltimore’s Tyler Wells, a 6-foot-8 right-hander who was a reliever a year ago and making just the 15th start of his career, retired the first 14 batters before Cal Raleigh broke up the perfect game with a solo homer to right field with two outs in the fifth on a full count.
According to StatsbySTATS, before Raleigh’s HR, the Orioles had faced 43 straight batters at T-Mobile without allowing a hit, walk or hit by pitch, the longest streak for any team at any ballpark in the past 40 years.
The Mariners were already down 7-0 when Raleigh went deep, and his home run proved to be a brief but ultimately futile glimmer of hope in a game that got away from them quickly.
Mariners rookie George Kirby allowed seven runs and four home runs in just four innings in what was the worst outing of his career, and the Orioles added another home run in the sixth in winning for the eighth time in their past 11 games.
Kirby hadn’t allowed more than five runs in any of his previous nine starts and hadn’t allowed a run in six innings against Oakland in his previous start five days earlier.
Servais noted that much of the damage came on two strike-counts and that Kirby needed to do more to expand the strike zone in those situations.
“They were on everything,’’ Servais said, adding that Kirby “learned a big lesson tonight. He’s a strike-thrower, but there are times you’ve got to get them off the plate.’’
Kirby said he felt good physically but agreed with Servais that especially with two strikes he needed to not get as much of the plate.
“I missed a lot more spots [than usual],’’ Kirby said. “Just got to be better. Execute better with two strikes.’’
Baltimore’s early outburst snapped a streak of 24 straight games in which Mariners starters had allowed three or fewer runs, a team record.
The last team to do it was this same Orioles squad June 1 in a 9-2 win over Seattle in Baltimore.
Baltimore’s five home runs included a solo shot by rookie catcher Adley Rutschman, who was the first overall pick of the 2019 draft.
Rutschman also singled in the first run of the game in the first inning much to the delight of a huge contingent of friends and family in the stadium as the something of a homecoming for the Portland native and former Oregon State standout who made his major league debut May 21. The Baltimore Sun reported that “as many as 1,000’’ supporters of Rutschman, including family members, were expected to be in attendance for what was his first MLB game in the Pacific Northwest.
The Mariners learned just before the game that outfielder Jesse Winker (seven games), shortstop J.P. Crawford (five games) and outfield Julio Rodriguez (two games) had been suspended for Sunday’s fight. But all appealed their suspensions meaning they were still eligible to play Monday and all were in the lineup.
Servais said after the game he was surprised “to a certain extent’’ by the severity of the suspensions but added: “It doesn’t matter what I think. It’s up to the commissioner’s office.’’
Most perplexing was the suspension for Rodriguez, who Servais said didn’t appear to have done anything to warrant it.
“I didn’t see any video of Julio doing anything,’’ Servais said, adding, “I can’t answer that one’’ when asked why he was suspended.’’
Rodriguez said after the game he also didn’t know why he was suspended other than that he was told he had thrown some punches, which he vehemently denied.
“We are definitely appealing because I didn’t throw a punch,’’ Rodriguez said. “I was trying to pull people out.’’
Crawford, who was seen throwing punches, also said he will appeal saying, “It’s the right thing to do.’’
It was Winker being hit by a pitch that kicked Sunday’s brawl into gear.
Seattle fans let Winker know his efforts were appreciated greeting him with a loud ovation — with many standing — when he came to bat for the first time in the bottom of the first.
As he stepped into the box, Winker paused and stepped back out for a second to acknowledge the crowd before stepping back in.
Alas, Winker swung and missed twice and then took strike three looking to end the inning, foreshadowing what was to come.