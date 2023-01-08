Geno Smith entered the huddle with what was left of the Seahawks' season. It was overtime. The Lumen Field crowd was loud. The Los Angeles Rams' defense was buzzing, trying to be spoilers.

"He reminded us when we were in the huddle 'Hey, just calm down. It's just football,'" Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett said.



___ (c)2023 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.