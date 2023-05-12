MOSES LAKE — Both the Eastmont and Moses Lake High School softball teams went into Friday night’s doubleheader with undefeated league records. They had yet to face each other but already knew they would meet again for the district championship.
If either Eastmont (10-0, 15-4) or Moses Lake (10-0, 15-3) swept both games, it was guaranteed a league championship title, the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the district championship game. The consolation prize would be the district’s second seed.
As it happened, no team swept. In true competitive fashion, these two undefeated teams split the doubleheader.
Despite outhitting the Mavericks, Moses Lake won the opener by scoring a single run late in the game.
“It was a pitcher’s duel,” Eastmont head coach Cliff Johnson said. “Hats off to both pitchers for throwing great games. Howe had eight strikeouts.”
Game 2 went differently for the Wildcats. Its offense was productive at the plate and its pitching and defense continued to compete at a high level. Eastmont won, 8-2.
“We were able to put the ball into play,” Johnson said. “Our defense had our pitcher’s back, allowing her to attack the strike zone.”
Eastmont led 2-1 after three innings before outscoring Moses Lake 6-1 over the last four innings. Eastmont scored eight runs off of 11 hits and Moses Lake scored two runs off of seven hits.
Brittany Howe led Eastmont with two RBIs and went 2-for-3. Ellise Holben went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Emily Osborn went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Elizabeth Heinz went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Heinz also pitched seven innings, gave up seven hits, two runs, and three walks, and finished with 12 strikeouts.
“It’s tough to win in ML,” Johnson said. “They're a good team. The district championship will be another battle.”
Because the split kept their records even, Eastmont and Moses Lake will share the Big Nine league title. Eastmont won the tiebreaker, however, to get the No. 1 seed for districts.
The district championship will be held at Eastmont on May 20 at 11 a.m.
