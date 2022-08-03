NEW YORK — When Andres Munoz steps on the mound to throw his first ever pitch in the postseason, presumably this year, he will carry the memory and experience and what he needed to do to survive and then flourish in it.
Brought in to close out a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth at a packed Yankee Stadium, the young right-hander, who had sat out the last four days due to arm soreness, found himself in a self-created mess with the bases loaded and two outs.
With the crowd of 38,735 standing in anticipation of a walk-off win, Munoz instead sent them streaming to the exits, striking out pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres to give the Mariners a gutty and much-needed 8-6 victory over the Yankees.
The Mariners picked up just their second win on this meat-grinder of a seven-game road trip that featured a four-game series at Minute Maid Park and three at Yankee Stadium against two of the best teams in Major League Baseball.
They could steal a series win over the Yankees with a victory Wednesday afternoon. In a playoff-level pitching matchup, recently acquired All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo will make the start in his Mariners debut while the Yankees will roll out ace Gerrit Cole.
Speaking of the playoffs, Seattle’s back-and-forth win Tuesday night should be useful for more than just Munoz in the coming months. Of the current roster, only Carlos Santana and Diego Castillo have significant postseason experience.
“Just another game, right?” manager Scott Servais deadpanned. “They lead the league wins. You’ve got to beat the good teams. We are a little light now, but everybody chipped in.”
With Julio Rodriguez on the injured list and Ty France nursing a sore wrist, outscoring the Yankees and beating them when starter Logan Gilbert has a suboptimal performance should pay future dividends.
“That is probably the epitome of a team win if we’ve had one all year long with everybody chipping in,” Servais said.
Munoz entered the game in the ninth inning and looked refreshed after some rest days. He struck out Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Aaron Hicks for two quick outs.
But leadoff hitter D.J. LeMahieu somehow got his bat on a 102-mph fastball despite being late on the pitch. The awkward swing produced a single into right field.
“Actually, I was kind of preparing him for a slider so it did kind of surprise me when he actually hit it,” Munoz said through interpreter Freddie Llanos. “But he made a good play on it.”
That meant that Judge would come to the plate as the tying run. Munoz had no plans on Judge adding to his homer lead. He threw a steady diet of sliders out of the zone, walking him.
“He’s dangerous hitter,” Munoz said. “And I was going to be careful with him.”
Using a similar approach, Munoz walked Anthony Rizzo to load the bases.
Facing Torres, Munoz put a slider on the outside corner for a first pitch strike and then pumped a 101-mph fastball down the middle for another called strike. Munoz needed just two more sliders to end the game.
“Every time I go up there, it’s always a learning experience,” he said. “And tonight was a big learning experience for me.”
Given its friendly dimensions in various places and the way the ball seems to carry, Yankee Stadium can be a dream for power hitters like Judge, who has 43 homers on the season, and Mariners slugger Sam Haggerty.
Excuse me, what?
Yes, Sluggin’ Sam Haggerty.
OK, that might be a reach since the speedy, switch-hitter, who is slowly making his case to remain on this team when the reinforcements from the injured list and trade deadline return to the roster, came into the game with two homers on the season and five in his career.
But in the seventh inning, Haggerty yanked a cutter from lefty Lucas Luetge into the seats in left field to break a 6-6 tie.
So how does the park to play to his power?
“I don’t look at the fence too much because I don’t hit too many home runs,” he said with a laugh. “I guess I was just fortunate enough to hit it at the right angle and put a good swing on it.”
The Mariners have won all three of the games he has homered in.
“If only it were that easy to do,” he said.
The last real hard contact Haggerty made with his bat was Saturday night in Houston. After a mental mistake on defense earlier in the game led to an Astros run, he failed to get down a sac bunt and struck out in the ninth inning. Angry at himself, he smacked his bat against the cement dugout wall. The bat didn’t break, it came back and broke him open instead, producing a nasty gash above his left eye that required eight stitches.
“That’s baseball,” he said of bouncing back. “You have to learn to flush the bad ones and be ready to suit up because there’s another one tomorrow.”
Given a lead before he stepped on the mound and added to over the next two innings, Logan Gilbert just couldn’t keep the Yankees off the bases or in the ballpark, which isn’t uncommon for many pitchers, but a foreign feeling to him.
Seattle scored four runs off Yankees starter Jameson Taillon over the first four innings. It started with Eugenio Suarez’s two-run homer into the second deck in left field in the first inning. Cal Raleigh hit his 15th homer of the season in the second inning, launching a solo blast off Taillon over the wall in right-center to make it 3-0.
Carlos Santana pushed the lead to 4-0 in the third inning with a sac fly to deep center.
But in a reminder, as if the Mariners or any in the American League would forget, the Yankees showed how quickly they can erase leads in their home ballpark in the fourth inning.
Anthony Rizzo worked a leadoff walk from Gilbert and then, despite being one of the slower runners in all of baseball, scored all the way from first base on Josh Donaldson’s double into the left-field corner.
Gilbert came back to strike out Andrew Benintendi for the second out of the inning, but he couldn’t keep the damage to one run.
His first pitch to Jose Trevino — a poorly executed curve — hung in the middle of the zone and was hammered into the Mariners bullpen. For Trevino, it was his 10th homer of the season and his third in the first two games of the series.
Gilbert pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits — three of them homers — with four walks and two strikeouts.