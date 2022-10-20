PULLMAN — A Washington State veteran and a freshman each picked up All-America football honors.
Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley was named this week to the Associated Press midseason All-America team and freshman safety Jaden Hicks landed on College Football News' midseason freshman All-America second team.
The last Cougar to be named a midseason All-American was kicker Blake Mazza in 2019.
Now, the Cougs have two of them.
Henley joined five Pac-12 players on the AP list and was one of three linebackers to be honored.
For Henley, the honor is the latest in a long list of accolades this season. The Nevada transfer is a watch list member for several awards, including the Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player), Butkus Award (best linebacker), Lott IMPACT Trophy (defensive impact player) and the Reese's Senior Bowl.
The Los Angeles native ranks second in the Pac-12 Conference and 10th nationally with 68 tackles and his 11 tackles for loss are tied for fourth-most in the country.
As for Hicks, he's second on the team behind Henley in tackles with 44 — the most among freshmen in the conference. He also has two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and an interception.
Hicks has had three double-digit tackle games this season, recording 10 against Colorado State and 11 against Oregon and Cal.
Seahawks add former Coug WR to practice squad
The Seattle Seahawks released one former Cougar from their practice squad and added another.
Receiver Easop Winston was added to the team's practice squad Tuesday, one week after offensive tackle Liam Ryan was released.
Winston replaces Montana State's Kevin Kassis.
The 6-foot speedster has spent time on the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns since graduating from WSU in 2019.
With the Saints, Winston returned 10 punts for 119 yards (11.9 average) in 2021. He has one career reception for five yards.
With the Seahawks, he joins former WSU teammate Abraham Lucas, a standout rookie starter at right tackle.
DT Crowder enters transfer portal
Defensive tackle Amir Crowder has entered the transfer portal, the junior announced on social media.
Crowder started three games for the Cougs last season, but he hasn't registered a statistic so far this year.
The Los Angeles native got buried on the depth chart in a deep position group that has been a strength for WSU. Crowder had 13 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in 2021.
"I'm nothing short of grateful," Crowder said on social media. "I have made relationships here at Washington State that will last a lifetime. However, after talking with my family I have decided that it is best for me to take my opportunity elsewhere."
