New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) watches a replay of his pop out in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashed his 62nd home run of the year on Tuesday to break the American League single-season record set in 1961 by Roger Maris.

Judge clobbered the first inning offering from Texas Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco over the left field wall to etch his name into history and give the Yankees an early 1-0 lead at Globe Life Field in Arlington.