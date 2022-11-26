SEATTLE — History shows that the Apple Cup doesn't need two quality teams (or even one, for that matter) to produce epic games. Part of the event's lore — as with all rivalry games —is when the more downtrodden of the two teams rises up when least expected to wreak havoc on the other's sky-high aspirations.

Think 1982, when a 2-7-1 Washington State squad stunned 9-1 Washington, denying the Huskies a third consecutive trip to the Rose Bowl. Or 2003, when a 5-6 Husky team coming off a 54-7 loss to Cal shocked the 9-2, eighth-ranked Cougars 27-19 to end their Rose Bowl hopes.



