220615-sports-ruller01 (copy)

Amanda Ruller, assisting the running backs, walks down the field during OTAs Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Renton, Wash. Ruller and two other coaches assisted during OTAs and minicamp as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Program.

 Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times

INDIANAPOLIS — A year ago, when Amanda Ruller attended the NFL scouting combine for the first time, she was hoping to make some new acquaintances in the football coaching profession she had chosen to pursue.

When she attended it again last week she learned what a difference a year could make, as it now felt almost felt like going home — specifically when she ran into any of the Seahawks coaches.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?