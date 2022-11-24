No, Qatar should not be hosting the World Cup. No, it isn't right that fans can't drink beer and players can't wear rainbow arm bands at this World Cup.

But the World Cup is still the greatest sporting event. Bar none. And this is coming from someone who has covered sports for 35 years, including Super Bowls, Final Fours, Wimbledons, NBA Finals, and 14 Olympics.



©2022 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.