Mike Hopkins (copy)

Mike Hopkins and assistant coach Quincy Pondexter.

 The Seattle Times/Dean Rutz

The perpetually positive Mike Hopkins delivered a sobering midseason assessment of the slumping Washington men's basketball team and a warning to the Huskies as he attempts to repair a broken offense amid their five-game losing streak.

"If you don't move the ball, then you're going to be sitting next to me because we got a lot of good guard options," Hopkins said. "It's one of those things, just buying into what we're doing is a big piece of it.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?