220806-sports-geno01 (copy)

Quarterback Geno Smith talks to reporters after practice Monday, August 1, 2022 at the VMAC in Renton.

 Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times

One key NFL offseason date arrived Tuesday — the beginning of a 15-day period when teams can place franchise tags on players.

That's especially worth watching for the Seahawks this year because of the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Geno Smith, who can become an unrestricted free agent March 15.



