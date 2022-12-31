SAN ANTONIO — After a 33-day hiatus from football, the Huskies went to San Antonio ready to make a statement to a national audience. And a statement they made.

Against a Texas team that was favored by three despite being ranked eight spots lower, Washington came out with an edge — and a little rust — and ultimately out-bullied, outsmarted and outplayed the Longhorns en route to a 27-20 win Thursday night in the Alamo Bowl.



