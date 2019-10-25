SEATTLE — Washington was two positive plays away from entering the bye week at 7-1.
If a Husky made an extra tackle, or jumped a route, or stripped a football in the fateful final drive of a 20-19 home loss to California, maybe the home team would have won. If the UW offense had made one extra play in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s rivalry loss to Oregon (or if a referee had called pass interference on the final play, or if the Husky defense had forced a turnover along the way), the complexion of the 2019 season might be markedly different.
In both cases, the Huskies fell a play or two short. But they’re also not far from an overdue breakthrough.
It’s entirely conceivable that UW could win its final four games and enter the postseason at 9-3. After Washington hosts No. 12 Utah (6-1) inside Husky Stadium next weekend, the team’s following three opponents — Oregon State, Colorado and Washington State — tout a combined conference record of 4-8. The Huskies have beaten Utah four consecutive times (though it will be decidedly more difficult next Saturday). So, yes, it can be done. But these players must emerge for the Huskies to win out.
TE Hunter Bryant
To be fair, Bryant has already emerged. In eight games, the 6-foot-2, 239-pound junior has piled up 30 catches, 452 yards, 15.1 yards per reception and a touchdown. He has been arguably the most electric playmaker in an offense that could use a couple more of them. But after catching at least four passes in each of his first five games, Bryant has yet to reach that mark in his last three. He managed just one catch for 8 yards — while dropping a pair of potential third-down conversions — in the loss to Stanford on Oct. 5.
The issue here is not talent but consistency.
The Eastside Catholic alum has All-America athleticism. He has the strength to win jump balls and the speed to outrun smaller defensive backs. He’s a perpetual problem for opposing defenses.
WR Terrell Bynum (or Puka Nacua, or Jordan Chin, or Marquis Spiker, or Austin Osborne)
Senior Aaron Fuller has caught 40 passes this season.
UW’s other contributing wide receivers — Andre Baccellia, Chico McClatcher, Terrell Bynum, Puka Nacua, Jordan Chin, Marquis Spiker and Austin Osborne — have contributed a combined 51 catches.
That’s a problem. But it could also be argued that Nacua and Chin are already emerging. The 6-1, 204-pound freshman Nacua has piled up six of his seven catches in UW’s past two games, erupting for 140 yards and a score.
OLB Joe Tryon
If size and physical traits always translated into sacks, Joe Tryon would already be an All-American.
The 6-5, 262-pound outside linebacker is built like a transformer stuffed into a football jersey. Still, he has yet to establish much momentum in his redshirt sophomore season. Through eight games, Tryon owns 22 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
UW’s starter on the other side — junior outside linebacker Ryan Bowman — has done his part, with 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.