When we previously reviewed the Storm on July 19 during a midseason analysis, they were last in the league standings at 4-16 and had lost seven straight games while stumbling toward one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

Ten games later, Seattle is 9-21 and its prospects are much better than they were a month ago.



