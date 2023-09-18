Minutes after the 2023 WNBA season ended for the Storm, Noelle Quinn walked to the postgame podium for the last time this year with a grocery list of items to add to during the offseason.

"We need a point guard, a starting point guard," the Storm coach said. "We also need another complementary player alongside Jewell [Loyd], another scorer. And some more physicality in the paint.



