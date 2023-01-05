Cal Raleigh leads MLB catchers in home runs (copy)

With a third catcher on the roster, the Seattle Mariners hope to give catcher Cal Raleigh more time at the Designated Hitter position, while still keeping his bat in the lineup.

 Seattle Times file photo/Dean Rutz

While the Mariners haven't officially announced the report date for pitchers and catchers — the unofficial start to any baseball season — the common thinking around Major League Baseball is that it will come on Valentine's Day.

With the World Baseball Classic taking place this spring, there might have been a push to have players, specifically those participating in the WBC, arrive a little earlier, perhaps on a "volun-told" philosophy, to get a few a days at their complex. However, in the Phoenix area, Super Bowl LVII, which is being played at StateFarm Stadium in Glendale, is making that somewhat impossible, with hotels and temporary residences either booked or charging astronomical prices in the days surrounding the big game.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.