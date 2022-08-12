Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Of course, Andrés Muñoz says, he loves to throw hard. He loves the feeling of unleashing a triple-digit fastball, popping the catcher’s mitt and watching the swing-and-miss reactions of opposing hitters.

“Beautiful,” he called it.