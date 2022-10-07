Chances are Andy Dalton will once again be the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback come Sunday.
Coach Dennis Allen shared his plans Friday, as Jameis Winston continues to recover from his back and ankle injuries. Winston's status is still technically listed as doubtful for Sunday on the final injury report, but Dalton has received the early nod. He'll likely lead the Saints when they host the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 5 matchup at noon in the Caesars Superdome.
"Obviously it's a new team for me, so just being out there, being in the huddle, seeing how guys are reacting during the game, getting to know what the huddle is like and all that kind of stuff I think that's the most important," Dalton said. "You can really draw from that, getting game experience."
Dalton made his first start as a Saints member last weekend in the team's 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He completed 20 of his 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. He connected a 4-yard pass with wide receiver Chris Olave to score in the second quarter.
Though he was sacked twice, Dalton did not throw an interception. Winston has thrown five picks, which puts New Orleans third for most in the league.
"I thought Andy did a nice job," Allen said. "I thought he performed well in game. I really thought probably in the second half we got into a pretty good rhythm offensively, and I think he was operating pretty well. So again, like I said last week, I think that's why Andy is here. Because he's a proven vet and we feel like we can go in and play good football with him on the team."
Dalton, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been in the NFL since 2011. He spent nine years with the Cincinnati Bengals as their starter, leading them to five consecutive playoff appearances in his first five seasons. He then spent a season apiece with the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears before joining the Saints in this past offseason.
"I feel really good about where I'm at in this offense and just the understanding of everything," Dalton said. "So, now for us, it's just going out and executing and making sure everybody's on the same page."
