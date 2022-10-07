SPORTS-CHICAGO-BEARS-QA-WHY-DOES-82-TB.jpg

Quarterback Andy Dalton, (left) who played for the Bears in 2021, may be under center Sunday for the Saints against the Seahawks. 

 Jose M. Osorio/file photo/TNS

Chances are Andy Dalton will once again be the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback come Sunday.

Coach Dennis Allen shared his plans Friday, as Jameis Winston continues to recover from his back and ankle injuries. Winston's status is still technically listed as doubtful for Sunday on the final injury report, but Dalton has received the early nod. He'll likely lead the Saints when they host the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 5 matchup at noon in the Caesars Superdome.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?