EAST WENATCHEE — The 26th annual East Wenatchee Rotary Pikeminnow Derby is taking place Friday through Sunday on the Columbia River. The derby starts Friday at 6 p.m. and continues to Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
Many wondered whether the annual event would take place this year due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was a real question mark, but when fishing opened up, that gave us an opportunity. The PUD supports our efforts to get as many pikeminnows out of the river here. Everybody seemed to think it was a go. We were a little worried there for a while,” said East Wenatchee Rotary member Mike Nicholson.
The goal of the derby is to remove at least 3,000 Northern pikeminnow from the Columbia River over the course of the weekend. Pikeminnow are one of the main predators of juvenile salmon and steelhead.
“They can destroy an amazing amount of salmon and steelhead if they are not controlled to some extent,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson said the derby signup has been going well. Derby entry tickets can be purchased at Bob Feil Boats & Motors, Hooked on Toys and Bi-Mart.
Normally, there are around 100 fishermen participating, mostly in family groups on the shore and in boats, he said.
More than $10,000 in prizes will be awarded. There is a prize for the most fish caught. Last year, a fisherman caught 437 fish weighing 91 pounds.
There are two categories for prizes, under 10 pounds and over 10 pounds. For every five pounds of fish you turn in, you get another ticket for the prize raffle.
“It’s weighted on people who catch more fish. Anybody can win the bigger prizes,” he said. “You get a certain number of tickets depending on how much you catch.”
There are also prizes for kids under 14, also depending on how many fish are caught.
Some fishermen take the derby pretty seriously, Nicholson said.
“Certain guys are really serious and they’ll start fishing at the get-go. They will fish through the night. Other people just fish during the daytime,” he said.
Fish-weighing stations will be located at the Wenatchee Riverfront Park Boat Launch at the foot of Orondo Street and also at the Orondo River Park in Orondo. Nicholson said the fish-weighing stations will carefully follow guidelines to make sure everything is being done correctly, in terms of preventing transmission of COVID-19.
Normally, the weather is pretty good for the event.
“We have it every Father’s Day weekend. I’ve really only been involved the past four years. It’s pretty good weather. If you wait later in the summer, the water gets too warm,” Nicholson said. “This is our main fundraiser for the year, which allows us to do things in the community — scholarships and community projects. It’s been a successful event for quite a long time and we hope it continues."
East Wenatchee Rotary earns money on the event through entry fees and stipends from the Chelan and Douglas PUDs for the amount of pikeminnow caught.
For more information on the derby, go to ewrotary.org.