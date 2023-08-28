EAST WENATCHEE — Over the weekend, the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club played host to their second amateur golf championship of the summer. After the Washington State Men’s Mid-Amateur Golf Championship, held last month, the East Wenatchee course welcomed the 2023 Central Washington Amateur Golf Championship to the area.

The event was formerly known as the WGCC Harvest Classic but call it whatever you like, it makes no difference to Wenatchee’s Spencer Ellis, who just won his second amateur golf championship of the summer on his home course.

Spencer Ellis.jpg

Spencer Ellis


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

