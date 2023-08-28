EAST WENATCHEE — Over the weekend, the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club played host to their second amateur golf championship of the summer. After the Washington State Men’s Mid-Amateur Golf Championship, held last month, the East Wenatchee course welcomed the 2023 Central Washington Amateur Golf Championship to the area.
The event was formerly known as the WGCC Harvest Classic but call it whatever you like, it makes no difference to Wenatchee’s Spencer Ellis, who just won his second amateur golf championship of the summer on his home course.
“It was a great tournament,” Ellis said. “The course was great.”
The field of competitors neared 70 registered golfers, operated on an individual stroke play format for gross and handicap, and offered an $11,000 prize fund in golf shop merchandise to be divvied up amongst the men and women.
The event brought golfers from Wenatchee and the surrounding area as well as Everett, Tacoma, Yakima and the Tri-Cities. The lowest gross total of the field earned an automatic berth into the Champion of Champions. The event also ran a raffle to help raise money for local veterans.
Ellis took first with a gross total of 140 strokes — four strokes under par. Alex Hull followed with 145 while Cameron Turner and Bryan Beckstead each totaled 151. Tyler Farnes and Cal Anderson both finished with 153. Ellis coaches Anderson at Eastmont High School where he’s earned first-team all-conference honors and is an incoming junior.
“He was one of the top 10 (high school golfers) in the state,” Ellis said. “It was fun to coach and compete against him.”
The lowest score earned in the women’s division was 154, earned by Taylor Parrish, tying for fifth overall with Ryan Thompson.
Friday kicked things off with a practice round and a welcome reception sponsored by Horan Estates. After a hosted breakfast buffet the following morning, golfers took the course for the first round. Ellis shot a 69 — the lowest score of the day.
Then Sunday came, and after a presentation of colors and the national anthem, the final round began with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Ellis performed a low-score encore after shooting a 71.
But it almost didn’t happen.
“I struggled more on Sunday,” Ellis said.
In the middle of the final round, he shot two double bogies. Instead of pulling a club out of his bag when he was down one stroke with seven holes left, he pulled out a near miracle. In quick succession, he finished with an eagle and three birdies to win while five under par.
This was his last big golf outing before the new school year begins this week and he returns to teaching. He plans to team up with his brother this October to hopefully qualify for the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship.
