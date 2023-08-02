WENATCHEE — For the first time in four years, the Wenatchee Apple Cup youth soccer tournament is back in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee this Friday through Sunday and the Wenatchee FC youth soccer club is seeking volunteers to help the event run smoothly.
The event will host 150 games across five parks and 15 fields.
“We’re excited for both our club and community to bring this special event back and look to make it better every year moving forward,” Wenatchee FC Youth wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “This is also an event to showcase to both our local community and soccer community what kind of club we are and what we offer.”
The club created a sign-up genius account so volunteers can easily choose their preferred time slot, activity and location.
Volunteers can be field marshals, and help with check-in and bubble ball recreation.
Every field marshal slot is identified by a field number, location and time. When on location, each marshal is given a scorecard for their game and a neon vest to wear. Field Marshals help make sure games start on time, give the referee the scorecard and record the final score as soon as the game ends.
On the back of every scorecard, there is a QR code. That code opens an online input system for each marshal to enter every game’s final score. Aside from these duties, marshals are also responsible for tamping rowdy or out-of-line parents.
Arriving five to 10 minutes early allows volunteers to check in and be on time at every location. Smaller locations may have a table instead of a tent to check in volunteers. At these locations, volunteers can pick up any necessary equipment for a game. Returning that equipment immediately following a game ensures its availability for the next volunteer.
“Without all of you volunteers, none of this is possible,” they added. “We appreciate your help.”
