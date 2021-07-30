World photo/Mike Bonnicksen NW Star Academy runner Quadrese Teague is safe at first base as Jack Lee throws over to first baseman Tino Bethancourt in a pickoff attempt. Wenatchee AppleSox vs. NW Star Academy.
World photo/Mike Bonnicksen NW Star Academy runner Quadrese Teague is safe at first base as Jack Lee throws over to first baseman Tino Bethancourt in a pickoff attempt. Wenatchee AppleSox vs. NW Star Academy.
WENATCHEE — The bats had been quiet over the last week but the AppleSox finally unleashed Friday night against the NW Star Academy, racking up 12 hits and winning 15-4 in seven innings.
Every starter recorded at least one hit, Collin Villegas mashed a two-run home run in the sixth and finished with four RBIs as Wenatchee teed off against the NW Star Academy pitchers. Catcher Jacob Wyeth finished (1-for-2) with three RBIs.
The AppleSox put up a five-spot in the first inning, mostly taking advantage of walks. NW Star Academy struggled to locate early and issued 12 free passes in total.
Wenatchee starter Jack Lee tossed four strong innings and struck out six. Lee did a nice job of using his defense but got into a little bit of trouble in the fourth after allowing the first two batters to get on. Lee allowed one run but minimized the damage after punching out Quadrese Teague and getting Jack Thomson to fly out to right.
Jeffrey Heinrich relieved Lee in the fifth and looked good in his first inning of work. But the redshirt from Santa Clara couldn’t locate in the sixth. After walking the bases loaded he gave up three straight singles and allowed three runs to come in before getting pulled for Alex Brady.
The AppleSox were already comfortably by that point ahead but padded the lead with six runs in the sixth, highlighted by Villegas' two-run shot.
Former Eastmont Wildcat Lucas Banning came in and closed out the seventh with three straight ground outs.
The AppleSox will look to complete the sweep Saturday night before enjoying a couple days of rest before their final six-game homestand next week. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.