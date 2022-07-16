WENATCHEE — The AppleSox series-opening loss to the Corvallis Knights Friday night was air-sucked-out-of-the-stadium deflating.
Befitting Friday night’s Star Wars theme, the Empire prevailed.
Wenatchee took an early lead, blew it late and then rallied from two runs down in the ninth inning to force extras, only for the Knights to plate a pair of runs in the tenth — thanks to an ill-timed error — and snatch game one with a 7-5 win.
This one will sting. Wenatchee came into the game riding a five-game winning streak after sweeping Nanaimo and the DubSea Fish Sticks in two non-league games earlier this week. The offense was hot, having plated 78 runs over that stretch and the AppleSox had their ace, Ryan Mullan on the mound.
Mullan was fantastic. He mixed up his pitches well and limited the Knights to just two runs on seven hits through six innings of work. He only had one sub-par inning and walked off the field with a 3-2 lead. Wenatchee’s bats, which had been sizzling all week, failed to provide much run support and went quiet in the middle innings. The AppleSox struggled to find holes when they did make contact and were doubled off twice, which killed any chance to pad the lead.
Once Mullan was out of the game, the Knights pounced on the AppleSox relievers, Quincy Vassar and Jake Putnam, who allowed three runs to come across in the seventh and eighth inning.
Corvallis rolled out its closer, Kaleb Kantola to try and close the door in the ninth but after Ezra Samperi and Joichiro Oyama walked to start the inning, Matt Halbach came up clutch with a two-RBI single to tie the game. The hit sent all 604 fans on-hand at Paul Thomas into a frenzy; extra baseball.
With still just one out and Halbach at first, the AppleSox also had a chance to win the game but Adam Fahsel struck out and Aiva Arquette grounded out to first.
Putnam got the first two outs in the tenth inning after punching out Ethan Loveless and getting Titus Dumitru to roll out to short. But a pair of walks to Briley Knight and Spencer Scott gave the Knights life. Tyler Quinn drove in the winning run on an error by Brandham Ponce, who was charging forward and bobbled the grounder for a split second. Ponce eventually gathered the ball and tossed it over to first but Quinn barely beat out the throw to extend the inning.
Corvallis then added an insurance run in the next at-bat after Jonah Advincula notched an RBI single off Evan Canfield.
Wenatchee will look to bounce back in game two Saturday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.