230613-sportslocal-applesox 01.JPG
Buy Now

Wenatchee AppleSox Cole McGowen watches his bunt go up the third baseline during the fifth inning of Saturday night's game against the Victoria HarbourCats at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. McGowen reached safely on the throwing error and it was the fifth consecutive inning that the AppleSox scored in the game. They won 13-6 on fireworks night. They won Friday 9-8 and also won Sunday's game against the HarbourCats 3-1.

WENATCHEE — After dropping two of three close games in a West Coast League baseball series against the Springfield Drifters (Oregon) last week, the Wenatchee AppleSox utilized their goldfish memory by firmly setting that series in the past when they hosted the Victoria HarbourCats (British Columbia) — the only undefeated team in the WCL — for another three-game series at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium and swept them in quick succession.

The AppleSox (7-2) secured the first game of the series on Friday night with another walk-off win in the bottom of the 10th inning after Easton Amundson batted in Reeve Boyd to gain the one-run advantage over Victoria (6-3), winning 9-8 and snapping their undefeated winning streak.

230613-sportslocal-applesox 02.JPG
Buy Now

Wenatchee AppleSox reliever Michael Cunneely, right, celebrates the 13-6 win with Easton Amondson at the end of Saturday's game against the Victoria HarbourCats at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
230613-sportslocal-applesox 03.JPG
Buy Now

Wenatchee AppleSox starter Ryan Martinez delivers a pitch during Saturday's game against the Victoria HarbourCats at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?