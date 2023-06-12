Wenatchee AppleSox Cole McGowen watches his bunt go up the third baseline during the fifth inning of Saturday night's game against the Victoria HarbourCats at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. McGowen reached safely on the throwing error and it was the fifth consecutive inning that the AppleSox scored in the game. They won 13-6 on fireworks night. They won Friday 9-8 and also won Sunday's game against the HarbourCats 3-1.
WENATCHEE — After dropping two of three close games in a West Coast League baseball series against the Springfield Drifters (Oregon) last week, the Wenatchee AppleSox utilized their goldfish memory by firmly setting that series in the past when they hosted the Victoria HarbourCats (British Columbia) — the only undefeated team in the WCL — for another three-game series at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium and swept them in quick succession.
The AppleSox (7-2) secured the first game of the series on Friday night with another walk-off win in the bottom of the 10th inning after Easton Amundson batted in Reeve Boyd to gain the one-run advantage over Victoria (6-3), winning 9-8 and snapping their undefeated winning streak.
Wenatchee led with a 1-0 lead for two innings before Victoria matched it in the third inning after they capitalized on an AppleSox error. The tie continued for three more scoreless innings before they each dropped four runs in the seventh, 5-5.
Victoria held their first lead briefly at the top of the inning after a three-run homer but Wenatchee found the equalizer after Carney was knocked in off of a single from Boyd. After the next three batters, the bases were loaded and Bunn hit a sacrifice fly to gain a run and Hoiland added two more after a precise double.
Wenatchee pulled away with three runs in the eighth to regain the lead but the HarbourCats matched them for a second time in the ninth. The AppleSox finally found the golden run in the 10th and final inning.
Amundson led the AppleSox with two RBIs and went 3-for-5. Frankie Carney also went 3-for-5 and scored each time he connected in the batter’s box. Brandham Ponce and Cam Hoiland each finished with two hits and an RBI. Aiden Van Rensum went 2-for-4.
Starting on the mound for Wenatchee was Garrett Gores who finished with a no-decision, and allowed only one unearned run in the five innings he pitched. Luke Meyers closed the last three innings, allowing three hits and three runs with five strikeouts.
Wenatchee scored nine runs off of 15 hits — a season-high — and Victoria scored eight runs off of 12 hits.
Sleep Inn and Comfort Suites helped sponsor the first of two fireworks nights of the season on Saturday for Game 2, and after the AppleSox beat the HarbourCats 13-6, they had plenty of reason to celebrate and enjoy the postgame fireworks show.
It was a game of firsts as the AppleSox drew a collective 15 walks and scored their highest point total of the season. Over the first five innings, Wenatchee was able to keep plenty of runners on base and scored 12 runs within that span.
Ponce led the AppleSox with four RBIs and went 3-for-4. After two games, he is hitting at .833 and has at least one hit in his first three games. To get those RBIs, in the first inning, he cracked a sacrificial fly while the bases were loaded. He was then walked in the second inning while the bases were loaded. Finally, in the fourth, with two outs and the bases loaded once again, he hit a double.
In between those plate appearances, Aiden Van Rensum connected on an RBI single with two outs in the third inning while the bases were loaded. He has earned five RBIs this season with two outs hanging over him at the plate.
Ryan Martinez started the game on the mound for the AppleSox giving up five runs, four hits and two walks with two strikeouts in six innings. This was his second start of the season. Michael Cunneely closed the last three innings, giving up two hits and one run to a solo homer at the top of the eighth inning. He finished with four strikeouts.
The following Sunday, they closed the three-game series with the first Family Fun Day of the season. The AppleSox earned their second sweep of the summer after enduring a low-scoring 3-1 Game 3 victory.
Hoiland started on the mound for the second time this season. Before the game, he only allowed one run and struck out three hitters in six innings just one week previously. Sunday, in the same number of innings, he struck out nine batters and gave up six hits and three walks for the AppleSox.
After three scoreless innings, Boyd found the game’s first run and Wenatchee’s thin lead after he was hit by a pitch to start the fourth inning. An Amundson single got him third base but he finally scored in the aftermath of a wild HarbourCat pitch.
The AppleSox increased their lead by one in the sixth inning when Ponce hit a double with two outs to get on base and Marty Kaplan batted him in with a single. Ponce followed that up in the eighth inning when a sacrificial fly earned him another RBI.
Kaplan led Wenatchee with an RBI and went 3-for-4. Ponce followed with another RBI and went 1-for-3. Amundson, Van Rensum and Cole McGowan each finished with a hit.
The sweep has the AppleSox sliding into second in the WCL North Division standings, just one game behind the Bellingham Bells. Immediately following the game, the fans and athletes celebrated the sweep and enjoyed the live music and postgame performance of the Wenatchee High School Mariachi Band.
Wenatchee is back on the road Tuesday-Thursday to start another three-game series with the Springfield Drifters in Oregon. Each game starts at 6:35 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone