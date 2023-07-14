NANAIMO, British Columbia — During a three-game baseball series against the Nanaimo NightOwls at Serauxmen Stadium, the Wenatchee AppleSox strung together a seven-run inning, a double dinger, and shattered a 23-year franchise record with four home runs in the series finale to claim their fifth sweep and sixth consecutive win of the summer.
Tuesday
You couldn’t tell the AppleSox (25-8) would win Tuesday night’s opener until halfway through the game. Nanaimo (17-16) found one run in the second inning and held that lead for two more innings before the balance swung in Wenatchee’s favor — heavily.
The AppleSox garnered seven runs at the top of the fifth inning to take the lead. Nanaimo reduced the lead with three runs at the bottom but when Wenatchee added four more in the seventh, that was all she wrote.
Wenatchee had 11 batters step to the plate during the fifth inning — the first six touched base before the first out was called. Carson Ohland’s double at the end scored the last two runs and was the cherry on top of a productive inning. In between the four hits they totaled in this inning alone, they also drew three walks, maintaining a steady flow of runners on base.
Nanaimo attempted a late comeback, tallying two runs in the eighth and ninth innings but with another run from the Sox in the ninth and already with a substantial lead, it wasn’t enough. Wenatchee won 12-8, breaking a six-game winning streak for the NightOwls.
The AppleSox scored 12 runs off 13 hits with no errors and Nanaimo scored eight runs with 10 hits and one error.
“Today we had three baserunning errors,” assistant coach Colton Kelly said in a conversation with Joel Norman on the Wenatchee AppleSox Podcast. “But when you have 25 quality at-bats, it doesn’t really matter.”
Wenatchee had four batters with two RBIs. Josh Williams, Kyle Henington, and MJ Sweeney all finished with a pair but none swung better than Carson Ohland who also finished with two RBIs and went 4-for-4. This was his third straight game with multiple hits, batting 8-for-12 over that period.
Quincy Vassar earned the win from the mound after pitching the first 4.1 innings. He gave up four hits, three runs and four walks with six strikeouts.
Wednesday
The first two times Williams stepped to the plate Wednesday night, the ball had a nice trip over the outfield fence. They were his first home runs of the summer and accounted for all but one run of the AppleSox’s total when they clinched the series with a 5-2 win over Nanaimo.
“In this series, especially, I was thinking, ‘Just let it happen,’” Williams said. “I was able to get ahold of two of them today.”
Two homers in one game is a feat of strength, something akin to one of the trials heroes brave on their journey home. He didn’t only reach home twice but lay down the red carpet for two teammates to also score.
The AppleSox haven’t seen two home runs from one player since Cory Meyer accomplished the task on June 27, 2018. But it wasn’t new to Williams, who achieved the same thing with the Walla Walla Sweets last summer.
Wenatchee scored three runs in the first inning and two in the third. Despite Nanaimo scoring a run in the fourth and eighth innings, Wenatchee’s five runs would be all the insurance they’d need to win their ninth series of the summer and claim the best overall record in the West Coast League.
While Williams lit up the offense, the defense went to work. Samuel Round earned the win from the mound after starting the first six innings — the most of any starter this season — and gave up four hits, one run and three walks with five strikeouts. It was only the second time he started a game this summer.
“I’ve been ready for the high pitch count,” Round said. “I felt comfortable with my slider today. It was a hard pitch and it was moving really well. It felt good ripping that.”
Evan Canfield closed by matching the same number of strikeouts and runs in half the innings to earn the save.
Wenatchee scored five runs off seven hits with two errors and Nanaimo scored two runs off four hits with no errors.
Williams led Wenatchee with two home runs and four RBIs and went 2-for-4. Mason Strong earned the only other RBI and also went 2-for-4. Nick Putnam added two hits to the total.
Thursday
Williams elected to complete an encore Thursday night. But that wasn’t the half of it as he was joined by three teammates to combine and break a 23-year franchise record. Williams, Nick Putnam, Frankie Carney and Izzy Lopez each left the yard in the series finale. The four-homer game contributed to the largest score differential the AppleSox had seen all season, 18-1.
The win gave Wenatchee their fifth series sweep and sixth consecutive win — a season-high — improving the best winning percentage in the West Coast League (WCL) to .758.
Wenatchee scored in all but three innings with three runs or greater earned in four. They scored 18 runs off 17 hits while drawing 13 walks with one error and their defense held Nanaimo to one run and two hits with two errors. The AppleSox draw the third highest amount of walks, 187, in the league.
Last year, it took the AppleSox 21 more games to reach the same home run total. Now Wenatchee is tied at 19 with Victoria for most in the WCL.
Toby Haarer earned the win after starting the first 5 1/3 innings and giving up only two hits, one run and three walks with three strikeouts. It was his third consecutive start on the mound. Joseph Rajo relieved the next 2.2 innings and gave up one walk with one strikeout. Jake Putnam closed the last inning with one strikeout.
“I just want to go out there and challenge hitters — do what I do,” Haarer said. “It’s unbelievable. We have a lot of discipline on this team even though we’re fairly young.”
Lopez’s bat must have been electric. He earned three RBIs on the night and went 4-for-5 — a game-high. A single in the second and fifth innings each scored a run for Wenatchee but his final RBI came in the last inning after he cracked a solo homer over the wall.
Williams followed that production by collecting all four runs in the eighth inning in one shot with a grand slam — Wenatchee’s first this season. It was his only hit of the night but it came with four RBIs. Williams has produced 10 runs with three homers in two consecutive games.
Nick Putnam was the first to kick off the moon shots in the second inning when he soloed after two strikes and two outs were already called. Carney followed five innings later with two outs called when his dinger sailed over the left-center field fence.
“I hit it pretty good but I wasn’t sure it was going out. When I saw it go over, it was a good feeling for sure,” Carney said. “Our pitching staff is elite. It’s easy to play behind good pitching.”
Nanaimo’s only run came in the fifth inning.
The AppleSox make their way around Vancouver Island to face the Victoria HarbourCats for another three-game road series on Friday at Wilson’s Group Stadium. Wenatchee swept the team last month at home but Victoria has only been a half of a game behind the AppleSox in the second half of the season. The game starts at 6:35 p.m.