KELOWNA — After winning the final game of a three-game series at Joe Martin Field against the Bellingham Bells, the Wenatchee AppleSox baseball team gave themselves just enough room to clinch home-field advantage for the West Coast League (WCL) postseason and win the second-half North Division regular season.
But they’d have to be perfect.
Immediately following Bellingham (35-18), the AppleSox (37-16) had to travel to Elks Stadium and face another difficult opponent, the Kelowna Falcons (30-23). A series sweep would put Wenatchee in the best position possible for the postseason.
Friday
Wenatchee led with the first run of the series opener at the top of the second inning after Mason Persons cracked an RBI single with two outs already on. Kelowna matched it with a run at the bottom of the same inning after three consecutive hits.
The AppleSox regained the lead with two more runs when Sebastian David lobbed a sacrificial fly and Jayden Holloway followed with an RBI single in the third. They defended 2 1/2 more innings before Kelowna cut the lead in half with a run at the bottom of the sixth. Wenatchee successfully defended three more scoreless innings to win the opener 3-2.
Wenatchee scored three runs off six hits with no errors and Kelowna scored two runs off six hits with no errors.
Holloway and Persons each had one RBI off one hit while Izzy Lopez went 2-for-4.
Trei Hough started on the mound for Wenatchee and pitched five innings while giving up three hits, one run, and two walks with three strikeouts to earn the win. Braiden Boyd closed the final four innings, earning his third save after giving up three hits, one run and three walks with five strikeouts.
This was Wenatchee's second consecutive win with only two pitchers and kept them a half-game ahead of Victoria (38-15) for the best second-half record in the North Division. With only two games left, Wenatchee needed both to clinch the second-half North Division title.
The 2023 AppleSox were neck-in-neck with the 2012 team who had the second-best win total in franchise regular-season history. Only three teams have had a 37-win season or better in 23 years.
Saturday
For 8 1/2 innings, Wenatchee held a lead in some capacity. They scored two runs in the first off of an MJ Sweeney single and another two off Frankie Carney in the fourth innings and one in the fifth and seventh innings via a pair of hits from Holloway.
Kelowna scored a run in the second but was always one to four runs behind until they mounted a slow comeback that began in the sixth with their second run. The Falcons scored twice in the seventh and ninth innings to tie and force extra innings.
They found the last run and a walk-off win after two consecutive singles in the bottom of the 10th inning. The 7-6 win split the series and gave Wenatchee their first extra-inning loss of the summer.
The loss dropped Wenatchee to second place in the second-half North Division standings, just a half-game behind Victoria.
Wenatchee scored six runs off 14 hits with no errors and Kelowna scored seven runs off 11 hits with two errors.
Sweeney and Davis each finished with two RBIs and went 3-for-5. Lopez also collected three hits. Carney and Persons each finished with an RBI and a single hit.
Sunday
The final game of the regular season came with a 12-7 loss to Kelowna on Sunday night. At that point, before the game had started, the AppleSox already knew they’d be the third seed for the playoffs and host Victoria for a best-of-three series opener at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on Tuesday.
Wenatchee was close to ending the regular season on a more positive note after leading the first 3 1/2 innings by 4-1. But the Falcons orchestrated another comeback when they dropped three runs in the bottom of the fourth and added another three in the fifth and sixth innings.
Kelowna closed with a run in the seventh and eighth innings but Wenatchee was on the precipice of their own comeback after tallying three runs in the eighth, there just wasn’t enough time.
Holloway led Wenatchee with two RBIs and went 3-for-4. Carson Ohland added two RBIs with two hits and Sweeney also finished with two hits. Lopez collected a one-hit RBI and Carney went 1-for-4, growing his hitting streak to 16 games with a bunt. He finished second in the WCL with a .356 batting average which tied him with Keston Hiura as the third-best of any AppleSox player with at least 40 games in one season.
Wenatchee scored seven runs off 10 hits with two errors and Kelowna scored 12 runs off 14 hits with one error.
Postseason
After a Monday practice, the AppleSox prepared to host the Victoria HarbourCats for a best-of-three-game series.
This isn’t all that uncommon for the AppleSox. In its 23-year history, the club has reached the playoffs 15 times. They suffered a brief dry spell from 2014 to 2018 but over the last four seasons, they’ve made it three times.
In only his second year as head coach, Mitch Darlington has reached the playoffs each time. He is the only coach to do so in franchise history.
That was only one of many records the team has broken this season. They set a new single-season record for home victories at 21, set their longest league winning streak at 12, set the number of three-game series sweeps at eight, and set the most home runs hit in a single league game at four. They also drew 299 walks and used 56 different players in a single season — the most in any AppleSox season.
The final standings for the second-half North Division came down to the wire. Victoria went on a six-game winning streak to beat Wenatchee by a single win to take the title. They also went 25-2 at home all season, shattering a franchise and WCL record. The team also set a new WCL record for most stolen bases at 150, one more than the record they set last season.
This season, Victoria collected 359 runs, 510 hits, 296 RBIs, and 685 total bases — the most in the WCL. They also had the best batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
Only one other time has Wenatchee and Victoria met in the postseason. In 2019, after Wenatchee took the first game with Wenatchee’s current pitching coach, Mike Callia, pitching against the AppleSox, Victoria took the second. The final game would decide who would make the WCL Championship Series. Wenatchee rallied back from a 5-3 deficit to lead 7-5 after a four-run surge with two outs already on. Victoria climbed back and won by walk-off.
“We couldn’t have had the season we did without every single one of the guys that came in here,” Mike Callia said in a conversation with Joel Norman on the Wenatchee AppleSox Podcast. “Hats off to Mitch Darlington, he worked his butt off for this. This is what we work for. Victoria has been playing good down the stretch, too. It’s about putting our best foot forward.”
Game 1 of the reunion series, to decide who will play for the championship, will be held on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Tickets can be purchased on the AppleSox website for $5 or more. Game 2 will be in Victoria on Wednesday night at Royal Athletic Park and Game 3 will follow on Thursday should it be necessary.