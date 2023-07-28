WENATCHEE — The last time the Wenatchee AppleSox and Bellingham Bells baseball teams met, the Bells beat Wenatchee 4-2 in the 2022 North Division Championship.
Since then, the Bells (28-16) secured their spot in the 2023 playoffs after winning the first half of the season in the North Division. Wenatchee (32-13) was only one game behind but since the midpoint of the season, the AppleSox have earned the best record in the North Division and the West Coast League (WCL) overall.
The Bells have been in a slump — losing three of five series in the second half of the season — but after putting together three consecutive wins, they showed they were returning to form just as they turned to face the AppleSox for the first time this season.
A win Tuesday would give the AppleSox a season-high seven-game winning streak and break an eight-game drought they experienced all last year against the Bells that began at the end of the 2021 season. It would also give them their 12th consecutive win at home, establishing a new franchise record — which they did — but it wasn’t enough momentum to take the series.
The new three-game series began the second half of the 12-game homestand the AppleSox have enjoyed since July 17.
Tuesday
Wenatchee held a 2-0 lead over Bellingham from the first inning to the third on Tuesday. Four straight hits put the AppleSox in position to score those runs as Nick Putnam’s high right-field hit and Cooper Whitton’s single pushed runners home.
The Bells cut that in half with a run in the fourth and the 2-1 stalemate held for two more innings before Wenatchee scored the final three runs, 5-1, in the bottom of the seventh, clinching their 12th straight win at home — a new franchise record. The previous record was set in 2019 at 11 games.
Carson Ohland and Putnam singled in a run apiece in the seventh inning. When Ohland was back on first base, later in the inning, a hit from Sebastian David was mishandled in left field, giving Ohland enough time to round the bases from first — extending the lead.
Ohland was tapped as last week’s WCL Player of the Week. He helped the AppleSox go 6-0 after hitting 8-for-19 (.421). During that spree, he finished with two home runs, a double, nine scored runs, six RBIs and two stolen bases.
“Anything that’s there for me — I’m swinging at,” Ohland said in a conversation with Joel Norman on the Wenatchee AppleSox Podcast. “I’m spitting on bad pitches and swinging on good pitches and it’s causing me to drive the ball to all areas of the park right now — which is really exciting.”
The University of Washington commit and Maple Valley native has been on an eight-game hitting streak, improving his batting average from .226 to .333.
The win marks Wenatchee’s seventh in a row — their largest streak of the season — and keeps them two wins ahead of everyone in the overall West Coast League and North Division standings.
Wenatchee scored five runs off 12 hits with no errors and Bellingham scored one run off five hits with two errors.
Nick Putnam led Wenatchee with two RBIs and went 2-for-3. Cooper Whitton followed with another RBI. Frankie Carney, Carson Ohland and Cam Hoiland each finished with two hits apiece.
Felix Schlede started the first 3.2 innings from the mound, giving up five hits, one run and two walks with five strikeouts. Evan Canfield earned the win after relieving the final 5.1 innings with three strikeouts.
“I trusted my mechanics and attacked hitters,” Schlede said. “I just tried to get Strike 1.”
Wednesday
The AppleSox were on the precipice of clinching a playoff berth with a win on Wednesday but the Bells felt the need to make it a little harder with a narrow 7-5 win. The loss snapped Wenatchee’s seven-game winning streak and 12-game winning streak at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
Bellingham put the first two runs on the board at the top of the second inning — a lead they raised to three by the fourth. Wenatchee responded by scoring all of their five runs at the bottom of the inning to usurp the lead. The two-run gap held for the next three innings until Bellingham tacked on the final four runs in the eighth.
MJ Sweeney and Izzy Lopez put Wenatchee in scoring position when they were walked in succession to fill most of the bases. Mason Persons hit a grounder to third, scoring Sweeney, and Lopez found home after capitalizing on a balk. Wenatchee already had two outs before Trent Liolios hit a double, Sebastian David took a walk and Frankie Carney singled to score the next run. The final two runs were off a Carson Ohland double — his tenth consecutive game with a hit.
Wenatchee scored five runs off seven hits with three errors and Bellingham scored seven runs off eight hits with two errors. Four of Bellingham’s runs were scored off three hits and three Wenatchee errors — making all the difference.
Carson Ohland led Wenatchee with two RBIs and went 2-for-5. Carney followed with an RBI and went 2-for-4. Persons — who was the latest addition to the team — finished with an RBI and a hit.
“(Coach) Mitch just reached out and asked, ‘Can you join us for the last three weeks of the season?’” Persons said. “And I accepted.” Persons played in the WCL last season with the Port Angeles Lefties, which taught him a few things. “Enjoy the grind. Playing every day is difficult, so just go with the flow and compete every day.”
Trent Liolios started the first 3 2/3 innings from the mound for the AppleSox, giving up five hits, three runs and one walk with three strikeouts. Joey Pearson relieved the following 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts. Jadon Williamson closed the last three innings while giving up three hits, four runs and two walks with six strikeouts to take the loss.
Thursday
The series was forced into a rubber match Thursday night after both teams earned a win — it lived up to the name. When the top of the fifth inning ended, the Bells held a 2-0 lead. Wenatchee responded by collapsing the deficit after a two-run equalizer in the bottom of the same inning.
Bellingham rebounded when they scored two more runs in the sixth and one more in each of the eighth and ninth innings to reinstate and grow the lead to 6-2.
Wenatchee nearly mounted their second comeback of the game after scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning but was one run shy of a tie by the end, 6-5.
Lopez led Wenatchee with three hits. Reeve Boyd followed with two hits and an RBI. Carney and Cam Hoiland each finished with an RBI.
Samuel Round started the first five innings for the AppleSox, giving up three hits, two runs and three walks with 10 strikeouts from the mound. Braiden Boyd relieved the next three innings with two hits, three runs and two walks with four strikeouts to earn the loss. Joseph Rajo closed the final inning with one hit, one run and a walk.
This was the first time Wenatchee lost two consecutive games at home this season — and it was only by three collective runs. Their record still holds at first in the second half of the North Division and are tied for the best overall record in the WCL with the Corvallis Knights (32-13). Victoria (30-14) is just a game and a half behind.
The AppleSox host the Edmonton Riverhawks at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on Friday at 6:35 p.m. This three-game series is the last home series of the regular season for Wenatchee. Only nine games remain before the playoffs start.