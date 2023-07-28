230722-newslocal-applesoxgallery 03.JPG (copy)
Wenatchee AppleSox shortstop Izzy Lopez fields a groundball and throws to first for the out against the Nanaimo NightOwls July 21 at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. The AppleSox won that series but lost to Bellingham the following week by three runs over last two games.

WENATCHEE — The last time the Wenatchee AppleSox and Bellingham Bells baseball teams met, the Bells beat Wenatchee 4-2 in the 2022 North Division Championship.

Since then, the Bells (28-16) secured their spot in the 2023 playoffs after winning the first half of the season in the North Division. Wenatchee (32-13) was only one game behind but since the midpoint of the season, the AppleSox have earned the best record in the North Division and the West Coast League (WCL) overall.

Wenatchee AppleSox Nick Putnam bunts the baseball for a hit against the Nanaimo NightOwls on July 21 at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. The AppleSox won the first game against Bellingham the following week but lost the series.