WENATCHEE — The AppleSox hosted the Northwest Star Academy (NSA) Knighthawks for a two-game non-league baseball series Friday and Saturday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Wenatchee swept NSA by fair margins in both games to remain undefeated in non-league play.
Friday
The AppleSox set the tone of their 12-5 victory over the Knighthawks after two innings. They already had two outs in the first inning when MJ Sweeney blasted a solo home run to score the first run.
They followed that up with four more in the second to lead 5-0. NSA shut out the AppleSox for the next three innings but only managed to score two runs. Wenatchee outscored the Knighthawks 2-1 in the sixth before defending a shutout for the next two innings and scoring five more runs in the seventh. The Knighthawks slipped two more runs in the ninth to reduce the deficit.
The AppleSox scored 12 runs off 13 hits with one error and NSA scored five runs off nine hits with three errors.
Mason Strong led the AppleSox with a couple of doubles and a single to earn five RBIs. MJ Sweeney and Trent Liolios each added two RBIs with two hits.
Sam Round earned the win in his first start after opening the first three innings with one hit, one run, and a walk and finishing with five strikeouts. As a whole, four Wenatchee pitchers earned 18 strikeouts.
Joey Pearson followed Round for two innings to finish with three hits, one run and four strikeouts. Braiden Boyd earned a game-high six strikeouts after three innings and gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Jake Putnam closed the last three innings with three strikeouts, two hits, two runs and one walk.
Saturday
Wenatchee bagged another one-run inning in the first to lead for the next two innings on Saturday at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. NSA’s single run in the third was enough to tie and carry through the next inning but Wenatchee then scored three unanswered runs over the next two innings to regain the lead, 4-1.
The seventh inning saw the largest single-inning run total. NSA scored three times in the top of the inning to tie the game but Wenatchee followed with four runs to earn their largest lead yet.
The AppleSox shut out the Knighthawks for the remainder of the game while adding two runs in the eighth to their 10-4 advantage, completing the two-game sweep to add to their undefeated non-league record (3-0).
Josh Williams led the Wenatchee with two RBIs off one hit. Carson Ohland and Frankie Carney each added an RBI while Ohland did so with two hits.
Liolios closed the final 2 2/3 innings with one walk and four strikeouts to earn the win.
“It felt good to be out there closing games,” Liolios said in an interview with Joel Norman on the Wenatchee AppleSox podcast. “I’m having a blast up there. I enjoy being able to control the game as best I can.”
NSA’s pitcher, Steve Kovac, kept Wenatchee’s bats cool with six strikeouts and no hits but walks kept the bases full enough for Wenatchee to score three times. When he was replaced in the fifth inning, the Knighthawk’s errors — 11 in total — climbed and the AppleSox’s scoring streak began.
The AppleSox scored 10 runs off seven hits with two errors. NSA scored four runs off eight hits.
“We were hitting some balls that weren’t dropping,” outfielder Marty Kaplan said. “We got together as a team and talked and homed in on an approach. We were able to string some hits together — obviously late. We figured it out.”
Strong provided room for the winning run after subbing in as a pinch-hitter for Wenatchee in the seventh. His single earned the lead and Josh Williams followed suit with a two-run double to add to the surplus.
League play resumes on Tuesday for the AppleSox as they host the Port Angeles Lefties for another three-game series. All games will be held at 6:35 p.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
Wenatchee still sits a half-game out of first under the Bellingham Bells in the North Division of the West Coast League and with only nine games separating the AppleSox from the midpoint of the season, they have a shot at the first-half division title.
Tuesday begins the series with $2 off select food and drinks with tickets. You can purchase tickets on the AppleSox website.