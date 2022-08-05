Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Pop open the champagne and Summer Shandy, the Wenatchee AppleSox are heading back to the postseason. Playoff baseball is returning to the Apple Capital for the first time since 2019.

Wenatchee clinched its 14th postseason berth in franchise history after steamrolling the Walla Walla Sweets, 10-1 Friday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Field. Even though the AppleSox have not yet won the second half, their win on Friday secures them one of the top four overall records in the North Division. So even if they lose their next two, the Sox are playoff bound.



Sports Reporter

Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.

