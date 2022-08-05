World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox starting pitcher Evan Canfield gets a fist bump from catcher CJ Horn after striking out two Walla Walla Sweets batters to end the fourth inning during Friday night's baseball game at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
World photo/Loren Benoit AppleSox first baseman Grant Sherrod shows the baseball to the umpire after making a stretch on a throw for an out during Friday night's game against the Walla Walla Sweets at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
WENATCHEE — Pop open the champagne and Summer Shandy, the Wenatchee AppleSox are heading back to the postseason. Playoff baseball is returning to the Apple Capital for the first time since 2019.
Wenatchee clinched its 14th postseason berth in franchise history after steamrolling the Walla Walla Sweets, 10-1 Friday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Field. Even though the AppleSox have not yet won the second half, their win on Friday secures them one of the top four overall records in the North Division. So even if they lose their next two, the Sox are playoff bound.
Mitch Darlington becomes the first AppleSox head coach to lead his team to the postseason in his first year at the helm — something not even Ed Knaggs accomplished.
After the game, the team rewarded their skipper with a well-earned Gatorade shower. With two games remaining in the regular season, Wenatchee has already bested last season’s win total by six.
A large reason for that is the massive contributions from everyday players like Xander Orejudos, CJ Horn, Adam Fahsel, Joichiro Oyama and Grant Sherrod, the latter of whom played his final game of the summer Friday night.
In a classy move, Darlington swapped Jake DeDonato for Sherrod with two outs in the ninth, allowing the Sumner native to depart the field to a standing ovation from the crowd and his fellow teammates.
Sherrod has been one of the driving forces behind the AppleSox second-half resurgence, batting .338 in his last 18 games with 17 RBIs and 20 runs scored. In his final game of the season, Sherrod finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Joichiro Oyama, who was fielding MVP chants throughout the game, pushed his WCL-leading run total to 62 after scoring two runs. And after swiping his 39th bag in the seventh inning, Oyama is now just two away from tying the WCL record of 41. It’s been a record-setting year for the UC Irving junior as he leads the league in at-bats, hits, runs, walks, triples and stolen bases.
The AppleSox did all of their damage in the third and seventh inning, scoring five runs in each. The pitching carried them home from there. Evan Canfield collected his fourth win of the season and saw his season ERA dip to a stunning 1.22 after tossing five strong innings. Hunter Gibson then closed the door, earning the four-inning save while allowing just two hits.
Cole Cramer finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Orejudos collected two more RBIs and was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Horn extended his hitting streak to eight games after recording a two-out single in the seventh.
The AppleSox look to take the series Saturday on Hawaiian Night, where fans will have a chance to win a free trip to Hawaii. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. The AppleSox then wrap up their regular season on Sunday with a 1:05 start time.
