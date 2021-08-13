Another AppleSox season came to a close Thursday night after the Sox topped the Yakima Valley Pippins 9-2 at Yakima County Stadium.
Wenatchee was knocked out of the playoff race this past weekend, but the AppleSox had a good showing in Yakima and took two of three from Kyle Krustangel and the division-leading Pippins.
Jack Lee was dominant in his final outing of the summer. The WSU sophomore tossed six shutout innings and struck out a season-best nine batters while giving up just three hits. He was superb and pitched with a lead the entire game.
Wenatchee’s first five batters all reached base to open the game, for of which later scored to give the AppleSox a comfortable 4-nil lead out of the gate. Collin Villegas then stretched the lead to five in the second inning after doubling home Enzo Apodaca, who finished (3-for-4) with a walk and an RBI.
The AppleSox eventually pushed the lead to 9-0 with insurance runs in the third, fifth and seventh. Yakima Valley plated a pair of runs in the final inning, but that was all the Pippins could muster. Wenatchee walked off the field for the final time this summer, as victors.
While it wasn’t the overall result the team and fans had hoped for at the start of June, the AppleSox put on a good show and enjoyed a number of memorable moments and late-game rallies this summer.
Adam Grob, who wasn’t with the team for the final series in Yakima, finished in the top-five in the WCL in RBIs with 32 and Tino Bethancourt wasn’t far behind with 27.
Apodaca, who didn’t record a hit in his first six games in an AppleSox uniform, was red hot over the second half of the season. He was the league leader in walks, finished third in on-base percentage (.454), and tied for fourth in runs scored (37) and stolen bases (15).
Pitching-wise, Skylar Hales and Cole Hatton both finished top-10 in the league in strikeouts and Hales, though he didn’t qualify because of innings boasted a 2.16 ERA, which would have ranked fourth in the WCL. Michael DeFelippi, who pitched just 13 innings, led the AppleSox with a 2.02 ERA.
Luc Stuka, who struggled at the plate for much of the season, hit the first cycle in team history on July 2 against the Highline Bears. And AJ Guerrero, an incoming freshman at UW, emerged as one of the AppleSox most consistent hitters in July/August. The Fife native finished with an impressive (.362) batting average in 20 games, which led the team.
The AppleSox end the season with a (27-30) record in both WCL and non-league games. They went (10-14) if both the first and second half of the season and were (17-16) at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. They won seven series, lost nine and their home-road split in league play was identical at (10-14).
It was a fun summer guys, thank you.