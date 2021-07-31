WENATCHEE — The AppleSox trailed early but battled back and scratched out a 5-3 win to complete a two-game sweep over NW Star Academy Saturday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
Wenatchee will get to enjoy the next two days off before their final six-game homestand begins on Tuesday.
The AppleSox mustered just three hits as a team but Enzo Apodaca gave Wenatchee the lead with a clutch two-out RBI triple in the fifth. He later scored on a double-steal.
Trey Miller pitched well in his final outing of the summer and settled down after allowing two runs in the first inning. Miller worked into the fifth inning but left with the score even after giving up a solo home run to Jack Thomson.
Rance Pittman, who relieved Miller, earned the win after pitching a scoreless sixth. Cole Bertram closed the door in the seventh to get the save.
Wenatchee has won two straight and will look to continue that momentum into Tuesday’s series with the Port Angeles Lefties. The AppleSox will need to win out essentially to have a chance at overtaking the Bells in the second-half standings and make the playoffs.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.