WENATCHEE — After another dominant performance Wednesday night it feels appropriate to pull out an old phrase from a few summers back: the Sox are hot.
Don’t bother looking at the overall record. Not even a glance. It’s not indicative of the squad that’s been put on the field over the last month.
Since June’s six-game sweep against Bellingham, Wenatchee has been the best team in the North Division, going 14-9. And with Wednesday’s 7-2 win, the AppleSox have won six of their last eight games — not including two non-conference wins over the DubSea Fish Sticks last week.
Wenatchee currently leads the North in the second half with a cozy 7-4 record. Wednesday night was another meat-and-potatoes type of game for the AppleSox; solid starting pitching and an early five-run cushion provided in the first inning.
It wasn’t the 16-run avalanche the AppleSox cascaded on the NorthPaws Tuesday night but the AppleSox still buried them early.
Jack Moffitt tossed five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits while striking out six. His only blemish was the five walks he issued, three of which came in the fourth inning to load the bases, but Moffitt was able to work out of the jam and earn the win.
Aiva Arquette, who was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday in the 18th round, recorded his 13th multi-hit game of the season and drove in two runs with a double in the first inning. He later scored on an RBI-double from Cole Miller two batters later. CJ Horn also collected a pair of hits, ending an 0-for-10 stretch over the past five games. Enzo Apodaca drove in the AppleSox's other two runs on a ground-out in the first and an RBI double in the third.
In total, eight of the nine starters recorded a hit and everyone got on base.
Joichiro Oyama also padded his league lead in stolen bases after swiping his 28th bag in the fourth inning. Oyama has been caught stealing only two times so far this summer. The UC Irvine junior is also among the top-10 in hitting with a .344 batting average and leads the WCL in runs scored with 43.
Anthony Sendejas relieved Moffitt in the sixth and tossed two innings before handing the ball to Jake Putnam in the eighth. Sendejas gave up a solo home run to Brandon Luna in the sixth and RBI double Tommy Green in the seventh, but other than that he pitched two clean innings. Putnam then came in and worked fast, mowing down six straight hitters to close out the game and give Wenatchee its seventh series win of the season. The AppleSox will be looking for the sweep Thursday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.