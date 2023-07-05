230701-sportslocal-applesoxgallery 05.JPG

Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox shortstop Sebastian David gathers a high ground ball and throws to first base for the out during a June 28 game against the Port Angeles Lefties at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Their recent one-run loss to the DubSea Fish Sticks doesn't affect their WCL standing.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — On Monday, for their last non-league game of the season, the Wenatchee AppleSox hosted the DubSea Fish Sticks — another summer collegiate baseball team based out of Seattle — and drew the largest crowd (almost 2,000) the team has seen since 2018 at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

The Fish Sticks (members of the seven-team Pacific International League) led the AppleSox (3-1) — who sit atop the West Coast League North Division standings — from the first run they scored early in the opening inning. They held as much as a three-run lead on two separate occasions — after the second and seventh innings — with a scoreless three-inning drought between the third and seventh.



