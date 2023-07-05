Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox shortstop Sebastian David gathers a high ground ball and throws to first base for the out during a June 28 game against the Port Angeles Lefties at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Their recent one-run loss to the DubSea Fish Sticks doesn't affect their WCL standing.
WENATCHEE — On Monday, for their last non-league game of the season, the Wenatchee AppleSox hosted the DubSea Fish Sticks — another summer collegiate baseball team based out of Seattle — and drew the largest crowd (almost 2,000) the team has seen since 2018 at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
The Fish Sticks (members of the seven-team Pacific International League) led the AppleSox (3-1) — who sit atop the West Coast League North Division standings — from the first run they scored early in the opening inning. They held as much as a three-run lead on two separate occasions — after the second and seventh innings — with a scoreless three-inning drought between the third and seventh.
The Fish Sticks delivered Wenatchee’s only non-league loss by the end of the night, 5-4. Up until that point, the AppleSox were 3-0.
After two innings, Wenatchee was in a three-run deficit but in the bottom of the second inning, they climbed back with two runs off a double and sacrificial fly. Those would be the last runs they’d see until the bottom of the ninth, scoring two more to reduce another three-run deficit to one before the final out.
To fill the bases and score those late runs, the AppleSox capitalized on an error, Brandham Ponce doubled, Mason Strong cracked a sacrificial fly and MJ Sweeney singled.
Wenatchee scored four runs off five hits with three errors and the Fish Sticks scored five runs off six hits with two errors.
Joey Pearson relieved the starting pitcher after two innings to throw the next four. By the end of the sixth inning, he successfully defended a scoreless streak and finished with six strikeouts.
Sweeney led Wenatchee with an RBI off two hits. Strong and Sebastian David each added an RBI. Trent Liolios, Marty Kaplan and Ponce each finished with a hit.
The AppleSox started another three-game road series against the Port Angeles Lefties on Tuesday. If they win all three games — or as many as the Bellingham Bells by Thursday — they clinch the North Division’s First Half title and a spot in the postseason playoffs.
Their next home series at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium starts this Friday against the Kamloops NorthPaws at 6:36 p.m. Chelan PUD sponsors the game. Saturday’s game is Armed Forces Night and the following night is Family Fun Sunday.
Showing a valid military ID at the gate starts general admission at $5 on Saturday and on Sunday, kids can run the bases after the 1:05 p.m. game. Live music from Chris Jones will follow.
Tickets for all three games are available on the AppleSox website. You can listen live to games on kcsyfm.com.
