WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee AppleSox continued their 2023 summer baseball season with their home opener on Tuesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. They hosted the Springfield Drifters out of Oregon and both teams entered the three-game series with matching 3-0 records.
The AppleSox swept the Bend Elks last weekend and the Drifters swept the Port Angeles Lefties. The sweep gave the AppleSox their best start since 2009. It was only the fifth time in franchise history the team started with a three-game sweep.
Of the four previous 3-0 starts, the AppleSox won the West Coast League Championship three times.
After three games, Ty Kennedy is tied for the WCL lead in RBIs with five and Garrett Gores, who was an impactful pitcher last season, bats in the middle of the lineup and has been 4-for-9 with a home run last Sunday.
Quincy Vassar, a Brewster native, started the game on the mound for the Sox. Last season, he started seven of nine games and finished with a 4.73 ERA, 45 strikeouts and 12 walks in 38 innings.
He kept the Drifters off of the scoreboard in the first inning with the help of the Wenatchee defense but errors and walks throughout the game gave the Drifters too much room to win.
The AppleSox set an early tone after Ty Kennedy slowly worked his way around the bases, finding home base in the bottom of the first inning, but eventually, the Drifters won by one, 5-4.
The Drifters found their equalizer in the third inning, capitalizing on Wenatchee errors, filling the bases by hits or walks. After the tie, the AppleSox tried to close the door with a double play, but with one out still remaining, the Drifters managed to stack on three more runs and take the lead, 4-1.
The next inning, Fred Buckson — after string of foul balls — connected on a pitch, sending the ball between second and third base, allowing Garrett Gores to score a run, 4-2. Buckson was also a general defensive presence around the right side of the infield, showing a knack for hustling down balls and getting involved in double plays.
“Fred was our lone bright spot defensively,” Darlington said.
Springfield filled the bases in the top of the sixth inning, sneaking one more run in. It could have been more but a Springfield batter was called for interference, triggering a double play for Wenatchee and ending their time at the plate.
Wenatchee kept at it and a three-run deficit became two after the seventh inning stretch when Aiden Van Rensum clobbered a home run over the left field wall, 5-3.
Michael Cunneely helped close the game for Wenatchee. He pitched three innings and gave up one hit with four strikeouts, giving the AppleSox room to tally one last run at the bottom of the ninth inning, 5-4.
“Michael did a nice job of keeping us close,” Darlington said.
Austin Ohland and Van Rensum each led the Sox with an RBI and Austin Bunn finished with two hits.
The AppleSox continues the series at home on Wednesday and Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
“We got a lot of moving parts — new guys still coming into town.” Darlington said. “We will clean it up.”