The Wenatchee AppleSox's Fred Buckson collides with Springfield's Sam Lauderdale on second base on an attempted tag in the sixth inning of their baseball game Tuesday night, June 6, 2023. Lauderdale was safe on the play. The AppleSox's season home opener ended in defeat, losing 5-4. 

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee AppleSox continued their 2023 summer baseball season with their home opener on Tuesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. They hosted the Springfield Drifters out of Oregon and both teams entered the three-game series with matching 3-0 records.

The AppleSox swept the Bend Elks last weekend and the Drifters swept the Port Angeles Lefties. The sweep gave the AppleSox their best start since 2009. It was only the fifth time in franchise history the team started with a three-game sweep.

The Wenatchee AppleSox couldn't close the gap, losing 5-4 in their first home game of the season against the Springfield Drifters Tuesday night.

The Wenatchee AppleSox starting pitcher Quincy Vassar tries to throw to first base from his glove but is unable to get the out on Springfield's Jace Miller in the third inning of their game Tuesday night.


