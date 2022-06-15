BELLINGHAM — The AppleSox had a great first week of the season; they attacked the ball offensively, putting up 47 runs in six games, and received quality innings from their pitching staff. But the AppleSox have hit a wall offensively these past two games against the Bells.
Bellingham blanked Wenatchee 7-0 on Monday and the Bells followed that up with a 4-1 win on Tuesday while holding the AppleSox to just four hits in a swift two hour game.
The AppleSox received another quality start from Quincy Vassar, who tossed six innings and struck out five, but the Bells were able to get to the Brewster native in the second inning and push four runs across, highlighted by a three-run home run from Gavin Schulz with two outs. Designated hitter Christopher Campos scored the Bells’ only other run on a sacrifice fly from Ty Saunders.
Aside from that four-run second inning, Vassar was sharp. He retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced and got through the fourth inning throwing just five pitches. Vassar received essentially no run support, the AppleSox couldn’t muster much of anything at the dish.
Michael Davinni extended his hitting streak to 11-games after getting a two-out double in the eighth inning. He’s recorded a hit in every game so far this season. Grant Sherrod notched his third multi-hit game of the summer and drove in Wenatchee’s only run of the game on an RBI single in the sixth inning.
The AppleSox struggled to barrel up pitches and on the ones they did, they hit the ball right at someone. CJ Horn smoked a ball to deep right field to lead off the seventh inning but the Bells' right fielder, Teo Banks, leaped at the wall and robbed a potential home run. It was just that kind of game.
The AppleSox will look to avoid the sweep on Thursday night before heading home for a three-game series with the Bells at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. First pitch on Thursday and Friday night is at 6:35 p.m. Fans can also listen to every game’s broadcast on Sunny FM.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
