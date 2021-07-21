WALLA WALLA — The Sweets had a perfect game going against the Wenatchee AppleSox through five innings Wednesday before Enzo Apodaca and Michael O’Hara spoiled the no-hit bid in the sixth with consecutive doubles, knotting the score at 2-2.
But that was all the Sox could muster offensively. Wenatchee managed just three hits over the final three innings and Walla Walla plated three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to win 8-2, leveling the series at 1-1.
AppleSox starter Logan Mercado had another superb outing, tossing six innings and fanning seven Sweets while allowing five hits and two earned runs, but he didn’t get much help offensively. Wenatchee couldn’t get anything off Walla Walla starter Andrew Baughn, who retired all 12 batters he faced before handing the ball to Jacob Dahlstrom in the fifth.
Wenatchee reliever Jared Engman was saddled with the loss, giving up three earned runs in his lone inning of work in the seventh. Engman allowed singles to the first two Sweets he faced and then both scored on a double from Seth Ryberg. Justin Folz later drove in Ryberg with an RBI single up the middle.
The Sweets’ Paul Myro padded the lead in the eighth with a three-run bomb off Alex Brady, which essentially put the game out of reach. Luc Stuka ripped a double in the ninth, notching his second-straight multi-hit game, but he was stranded on second base.
Wenatchee will look to take the series Thursday before heading home for a three-game set with the Yakima Valley Pippins and former head coach Kyle Krustangel. First pitch Thursday night is at 6:35 p.m. Fans can follow the live broadcast on Sunny FM.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.