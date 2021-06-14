The AppleSox lost the final game of their three-game series against the Bellingham Bells, 12-4, in a rain-shortened game on Sunday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
Rain and lightning caused a delay just before 8 p.m., in the middle of the seventh inning, which led to a cancellation of the remainder of the game shortly after.
Hunter Salinas got off to a strong start for the AppleSox by retiring six of the first seven batters he faced. However, he gave up two doubles in the third and was removed with just one out in the inning.
The Bells plated six runs, thanks to three errors, before the inning ended and effectively put the game out of reach.
The AppleSox scored in the bottom of the third but allowed four more runs in the fourth and committed another error in the field.
Wenatchee committed a combined two errors over the previous three games, which, by no coincidence, were all wins.
The AppleSox have the next four days off before they return to action Friday on Father’s Day Weekend with three a three game set against the Bend Elks at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
Tickets are available for that series and all remaining June home games at AppleSox.com/tickets.