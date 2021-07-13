BELLINGHAM — The AppleSox are in a bit of a rut.
Wenatchee scored first for the fourth consecutive game Tuesday in its series opener with the Bellingham Bells, but the AppleSox ultimately came up short again, falling 6-4 to drop their fourth in-a-row.
Wenatchee (10-18) has now lost a head-shaking eight of its last 10 league games.
The AppleSox mustered just three hits, one of which coming with two outs in the ninth inning, but earned nine free passes — which combined with another solid outing from Cole Hatton (0-1) kept the game close.
Hatton struck out a season-best seven batters and tossed four strong innings before being pulled with two outs in the fifth. Hatton allowed four runs to score, only two of them were earned.
Wenatchee scored all four of its runs after loading the bases in the third and fifth innings. Bellingham just did a good job of limiting the damage and got Wenatchee to ground into three double plays.
After the AppleSox took an early 1-0 lead, the Bells plated a pair in the third off a double from Bennett Lee. Both runs were unearned though as Adam Grob booted two grounders at shortstop. Grob leads the team with 13 errors.
Wenatchee recaptured the lead in the fifth; loading the bases again before Michael O’Hara and Grob walked in two runs. A third run came around when Luc Stuka grounded into a double-play. The AppleSox generated two base runners for the rest of the game.
Bellingham (14-17) chased Hatton in the fifth after Nick McLain and Cole Hinkelman cracked a pair of RBI doubles to pull even. The Bells then took the lead in the sixth off a solo shot from Malakhi Knight, who added an insurance run in the eighth after driving in Luis Aviles with an RBI double.
Skylar Hales, who punched out seven in three innings of relief, suffered the loss while Bellingham’s Ryan Saunders earned the win.
The AppleSox will look to bounce back and even the series Wednesday night when they hand the ball to Logan Mercado, who is coming off a strong outing against Port Angeles. Mercado fanned eight and got the decision in last Wednesday’s 5-1 win.
First pitch on Wednesday is at 6:35 p.m.