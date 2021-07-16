The Wenatchee AppleSox scored four runs in the first inning but fell to the Bellingham Bells, 11-5, on Thursday night at Joe Martin Field.
Enzo Apodaca recorded his first three-hit games of the summer with a 3-for-4 performance in the loss.
The AppleSox started strong and even took a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Bells got a run back in that frame before adding two more in the sixth to tie up the game. They took a three-run lead into the eighth before adding three more runs in the bottom of that inning.
Things started swimmingly for the AppleSox as two batters into the game they led 1-0 on an RBI triple by Dakota Duffalo. Two batters later Tino Bethancourt tripled in a pair and then scored on a wild pitch to give starter Jacob Hughes four runs of support before he took the mound. He didn’t allow any runs in his first two innings before exiting in the third after a pair of runs scored. From there, the Bells slowly chipped away before a big final two innings at the plate.
The AppleSox return home on Friday night to face the Cascade Collegiate League All-Stars for the first game of a three-game series. Tickets are available for all three games at applesox.com/tickets.