PORT ANGELES — The AppleSox had the Lefties right where they wanted them Tuesday night, until they didn’t.
Port Angeles dashed Wenatchee’s hope of ending its WCL losing streak after plating three runs over the final two innings to win 8-7 Tuesday night at Civic Field. The AppleSox have now lost seven straight league games after getting swept by both Corvallis and Portland last week.
Wenatchee got a brief reprieve over the weekend after annihilating the visiting Highline Bears 35-9 in a pair of non-league games, but the AppleSox continued to struggle driving in baserunners. Wenatchee stranded seven men in the first three innings.
The Sox received a solid start from Cole Hatton, who avenged a tough outing from last week after tossing four strong innings and fanning six.
Port Angeles struck first but Wenatchee took a 2-1 lead in the fourth after AJ Guerrero drove in Dakota Duffalo, who doubled to start the inning. Guerrero then scored on an RBI groundout from Justin Simpson.
Port Angeles retook the lead in the home half of the inning. Garret Lake, who leads the WCL with five home runs, led off with a single and swiped second base. Bryce Matthews then drove him in with an RBI double that one-hopped the wall before scoring one batter later on a throwing error from catcher Collin Villegas. Villegas tried to complete a strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play to end the inning but skipped the ball into left field.
The Lefties stretched the lead to three in the fifth after plating two more runs but the AppleSox came alive offensively in the sixth and seventh.
Wenatchee chipped away in the sixth after centerfielder Enzo Apodaca cracked a two-out double and then scored on an RBI single from Adam Grob.
The AppleSox then completed the comeback with a four-run seventh to take a 7-5 lead — doing all of their damage with two outs. John Newman Jr. led off the inning with a single and came around to score following another RBI single from Guerrero. After a bases-loaded walk to Simpson, Grob drove in a pair of runs to give Wenatchee a two-run lead.
Wenatchee just had to close out the final three innings to earn its first WCL win in 13 days but couldn't do it. Port Angeles pushed across one in the seventh and two in the eighth to retake the lead and shut the AppleSox down in the ninth to take the series opener.
Grob paced the offense with three hits, three RBIs and two walks. Guerrero also notched three hits and drove in a pair while scoring twice. Apodaca recorded two hits and walked twice, but he was also taken out of the game in the seventh after making a diving catch in center field the inning prior. Duffalo also finished 2-for-4 with a double and hit-by-pitch.
The AppleSox will look to end their skid in game two Wednesday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Fans can tune in at kcsyfm.com.