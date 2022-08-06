The Wenatchee AppleSox earned their ninth series win of the season Saturday after handing the Walla Walla Sweets another 10-1 loss on Hawaiian Night at Paul Thomas Sr. Field. The AppleSox also clinched homefield advantage in the first round of the WCL playoffs after Victoria beat Edmonton 17-13.
Wenatchee will open the playoffs on the road Tuesday night in either Kamloops or Edmonton — depending on what shakes out on Sunday. But regardless, the AppleSox will return home for game two (and potentially game three) on Wednesday and Thursday.
Unlike Friday night, the AppleSox scored early and often on Saturday, plating eight runs in the first four innings.
Joichiro Oyama got the game started — what else is new — after legging out another infield single. Oyama then stole his 40th base of the season and came around to score his WCL leading 63rd run of the season to give the AppleSox an early 1-0 lead.
Wenatchee stretched its lead with two runs in the second and four in the third while taking advantage of walks, errors and passed balls. Walla Walla just didn’t have it tonight. It took the Sweets four innings to get a hit off Tyler Chipman. They mustered just four hits the rest of the contest.
Chipman pitched well through four innings but Garrett Gores earned the win after tossing three innings of relief, allowing just one hit. Jake Putnam and Ryudai Watanabe handled the eighth and ninth to close out the win.
The AppleSox close out their season on Sunday with a matinee. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.
