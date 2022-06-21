VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Last week’s stretch against the Bells was grueling. And because of it, the AppleSox needed to get their six-game road trip this week off to a good start.
They accomplished that on Tuesday after pulling out an 8-6 comeback win in 10 innings at Wilson’s Group Stadium, snapping their six-game losing skid.
It was a thrilling game but there were some bizarre moments as well. There was a catcher interference that allowed Enzo Apodaca to reach base in the third, and a runner interference call on Luc Stuka, which cost the AppleSox a go-ahead run in the eighth inning. Head coach Mitch Darlington was tossed after arguing a no-call on a potential runner interference in the third inning. And Wenatchee scores six of its eight runs with two outs, including a pair of runs in the top of the tenth inning following three straight hits from Stuka, Joichiro Oyama and Apodaca.
Reliever Mason Philley earned the win after tossing three innings of relief, retiring all nine batters he faced. Victoria’s Flynn Ridley was saddled with the loss.
The HarbourCats took an early lead and were ahead 5-2 in the fourth inning after Colton Moore drove in Roberto Gonzalez with an RBI single. But the AppleSox received solid performances from the back end of their pen with Garrett Gores and Philley both gobbling the final six frames.
The only blemish came in the sixth inning after the AppleSox had battled back to take a 6-5 advantage. Entering his second inning of work, Gores gave up a leadoff home run to Tyler Pettit that evened the score at 6-6. The HarbourCats mustered only two hits the rest of the game.
The AppleSox had a quiet seventh but had an opportunity to go back ahead after the first two runners got on base. With runners at second and third and two outs, Matt Halbach hit a slow roller down the left side of the infield and beat out the play at first, scoring Grant Sherrod, who led off the inning with a walk.
But just as the dugout started celebrating, the infield umpire called Stuka — who was running to third — out on a runner interference. Sherrod’s run didn’t count, the inning was over with the score still level.
The AppleSox didn’t let that impediment rattle them. Oyama gave them the lead with a two-out, two-strike RBI triple in the tenth, and later scored his league-leading 20th run on an RBI single from Apodaca, and Philley closed the door with two strikeouts in the tenth.
Overall, a good win for Wenatchee who move to 6-10 on the season. The AppleSox will look to make it two-in-a-row Wednesday night in game two against the HarbourCats. Wenatchee will play three games against Victoria before traveling to Edmonton for their first-ever series against the expansion Riverhawks. First pitch on Wednesday is at 6:35 p.m.