PORT ANGELES — John Newman Jr. blasted his second home run of the season, Logan Mercado struck out eight in five dazzling innings and the Wenatchee AppleSox ended their WCL losing skid at seven Wednesday night, topping the Port Angeles Lefties 5-1 at Civic Field.
The Sox were due after exploding for 35 runs over the weekend against the Highline Bears before losing 8-7 Tuesday night in a back-and-forth game with the Lefties.
Mercado was on his game early, navigating through a trio of baserunners in the first two innings before getting some offensive help. Wenatchee plated two in the third off consecutive RBI singles from Dakota Duffalo and Adam Grob. Both currently lead the team with 25 hits apiece.
Port Angeles cut into the Wenatchee lead in the home half, scoring one off a double steal with runners at first and third, but Mercado was able to limit the damage and end the inning after the Newman completed a strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out double play by catching Javy Espinoza attempting to steal third.
That was all the Lefties could muster offensively. Mercado gave way to Skylar Hales in the sixth who looked good in three innings of relief, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Wenatchee padded its lead in the eighth with three more runs, highlighted by a two-run home run by Newman that was tattooed over the left-field wall.
Chase Grillo closed out the Lefties in the ninth despite giving up a leadoff single to start the inning.
The win lifts Wenatchee (9-14) out of the cellar and the AppleSox are now just a game behind Walla Walla for second place in the division. Wenatchee will look to take the series Thursday night before heading home for a three-game set against the WCL leading Corvallis Knights. First pitch Thursday is at 6:35 p.m. Fans can tune in at kcsyfm.com.