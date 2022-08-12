BELLINGHAM — After bulldozing the Kamloops NorthPaws in the first round of the WCL playoffs, the AppleSox head to Joe Martin Stadium on Saturday for a winner-take-all Division Championship game against the Bells.
Wenatchee is looking for some redemption after Bellingham pulled out a six-game sweep over the Sox back in June in hopes of advancing to the WCL Championship game against either Corvallis or Ridgefield – tentatively scheduled for Monday.
The AppleSox may have finished with a .500 overall record, but they have been one of the best offensive teams all year. Wenatchee led the WCL in runs scored and finished second in team batting average. Wenatchee closed out the season with some momentum after taking two of three from Walla Walla and carried it over into the playoff series with the NorthPaws.
Wenatchee hit .415 as a team and plated 29 runs in two wins over Kamloops and blasted three home runs and recorded eight extra-base hits. The Sox are led offensively by a strong top of the order. Joichiro Oyama has led the Sox all year with his wheels, plate discipline and ability to get on base, but he’s got a scary group of hitters behind him as well with Xander Orejudos, Adam Fahsel and CJ Horn.
The AppleSox pitching has been excellent and they’ve also received solid performances from late additions, DJ Massey, Cole Cramer, Brett Rasmussen and Nino Vultaggio.
Bellingham advanced to the Division Championship game after sweeping their opening playoff series against Victoria, but both games were close.
The Bells’ Malcolm Moore has paced the offense after going 8-for-8 against Victoria. Moore has only played in 15 games with the Bells this summer but recorded eight multi-hit games.
First pitch on Saturday is at 6:35 p.m. Fans can follow the game on SunnyFM.
