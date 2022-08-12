220811-sportslocal-applesoxwin 02.jpg
World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee AppleSox player DJ Massey avoids a tag at home plate to score, making it 4-1 in the first inning against Kamloops Wednesday night, Aug. 10, 2022.

BELLINGHAM — After bulldozing the Kamloops NorthPaws in the first round of the WCL playoffs, the AppleSox head to Joe Martin Stadium on Saturday for a winner-take-all Division Championship game against the Bells.

Wenatchee is looking for some redemption after Bellingham pulled out a six-game sweep over the Sox back in June in hopes of advancing to the WCL Championship game against either Corvallis or Ridgefield – tentatively scheduled for Monday.



Sports Reporter

Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.

