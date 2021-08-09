WENATCHEE — Coming into Sunday’s series-ending game with the Cowlitz Black Bears, the AppleSox needed to win out to have a chance at overtaking the Bellingham Bells and make the WCL playoffs.
But after losing 13-8, the AppleSox playoff hopes have evaporated.
The offense was clicking for both squads early on as both teams opened up the game with back-to-back two-run innings. The Black Bears then exploded for five runs in the third to take a commanding 9-4 lead that they never relinquished. The AppleSox scratched across three runs in the fifth and another in the eighth but their comeback fell short.
Enzo Apodaca had one of his best games of the summer, finishing (4-for-4) with a solo home run and three runs scored. Adam Grob was (3-for-5) with a double and two RBIs, and Tino Bethancourt finished (2-for-5) with an RBI.
Wenatchee starter Gavin Gorrell (1-4) was saddled with the loss. He lasted just two and two-thirds after giving up five earned runs on six hits and four walks. He also struck out three. Cole Bertram and Jared Engman were solid in relief, allowing just one hit through three innings of work.
Wenatchee closes out its season with a three-game set against the Yakima Valley Pippins beginning Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Fans can listen to the broadcast on SunnyFM.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.